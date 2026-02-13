Anzeige
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 14:34 Uhr
Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has on 4 February 2026 engaged a third party to conduct repurchases of the company's shares to be used in the share-based incentive plans for employees and management for the period from 13 February 2026 until 15 January 2027.

Shares acquired under the buy-back programme from 13 February 2026 to 12 May 2026 is based upon the authorization from the annual general meeting on 14 May 2025, registered in the Norwegian register for business enterprises. According to the authorization, the maximum number of shares to be purchased in the market is 14,400,000, the minimum price that can be paid per share is NOK 50, and the maximum price is NOK 1,000. Share buy-back after 12 May 2026 is subject to a new authorization from the annual general meeting in 2026.

The buy-back programme is time-scheduled, and the share purchases shall take place on specific dates in the period from 13 February 2026 until 15 January 2027 with a determined purchase amount on each date, as set out in the buy-back programme.

The total purchase amount under the share buy-back programme is NOK 1,971,000,000. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 19,600,000 shares, of which up to 7,920,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 13 February 2026 to 15 May 2026, and up to 11,680,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 May 2026 to 15 January 2027.

The shares shall be used to meet obligations towards employees who participate in the company's share-based incentive plans.

Shares will be purchased on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The share buy-back programme is conducted in accordance with applicable safe harbour conditions, and as further set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act of 2007, EU Commission Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 and the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority's Guidelines for buy-back programmes from March 2025.

This is information that Equinor is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Further information from:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584


