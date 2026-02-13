Lyv Launches in the UK to Support The 500,000 Patients Going Private for Weight Loss Treatment

Online pharmacy enters booming weight loss market with end to end patient care model as private prescriptions surge





LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A UK online pharmacy has entered the rapidly expanding weight loss treatment market with a service designed for patients who obtain GLP-1 prescriptions privately and then struggle to access adequate follow-up care. Lyv provides weight loss medications alongside integrated nutritional support and ongoing clinical monitoring.

The timing reflects surging private demand for obesity medications. Latest figures show 1.6 million UK adults have used weight loss drugs in the past twelve months, with the vast majority purchasing through private channels rather than the NHS. However, recent clinical research has identified that more than one in five users experience nutritional deficiencies during treatment, raising questions about the quality of aftercare being provided across the sector.

Lyv has been designed to tackle this problem directly by keeping clinical oversight, dispensing, logistics, and patient support within a single, connected model rather than fragmenting responsibilities across multiple contractors. This approach is intended as a deliberate alternative to transaction-focused services in the online pharmacy market, where patients often lose contact with providers once payment has been processed.

"Many people are finding it easy to start treatment but difficult to get answers when they need them weeks or months later," a spokesperson for Lyv stated. "Lyv keeps the same team involved from consultation through to delivery and beyond, so there is always someone who knows your history and can respond when issues come up."

The service targets a patient population estimated at around 500,000 people in the UK who are accessing weight loss prescriptions privately. NHS provision of GLP 1 medications remains restricted to people meeting specific clinical thresholds, leaving significant unmet demand that has been absorbed by online providers and private clinics. Concerns have been raised that some of these services prioritise volume over safety, with minimal clinical interaction beyond the initial prescription approval.

Lyv operates under a model in which warehousing, delivery, and customer care are kept within the same operational framework rather than outsourced, as is common in the online pharmacy sector. This structure supports more consistent care standards and allows the service to respond quickly to emerging patient needs without delays between third-party vendors. Patients receive regular check-ins during treatment, guidance on managing reduced appetite safely, and direct access to pharmacy staff when side effects or concerns arise.

"We own the entire process from prescription approval to what happens six months into treatment," the spokesperson said. "That accountability matters when you are dealing with medications that fundamentally change how people eat and how their body absorbs nutrients."

Lyv was developed with the stricter regulatory environment around online prescribing of weight management medicines in mind and includes two way clinical communication, GP contact where appropriate, and documentation systems designed for regulatory inspection. The company believes providers that have built operations around minimal interaction models will find compliance increasingly difficult as oversight intensifies.

Lyv is available nationwide via their website and provides access to GLP 1 weight loss treatments as well as prescriptions for erectile dysfunction and hair loss. Lyv expects demand from patients who have been unable to secure NHS access as well as those who have previously used other private services but found aftercare inadequate.

