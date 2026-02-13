The world of batteries needs alternative chemistries to skirt weaknesses with lithium-ion. Sodium-ion is a big hope, and in portable power, Bluetti's new product shows promise, and limitations.From ESS News Portable power station manufacturers have been making mature products for some years now. Innovations around lithium products have reached a maturity, and new ideas are coming using other chemistries. Popular Chinese battery maker Bluetti has turned to a sodium-ion basis for its Pioneer Na portable power station, and ESS News had time with the device in cold weather conditions to test it out. ...

