Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Secures New Multi-Million Dollar European Order for Iron Drone Raider to Protect Civil Infrastructure Following Successful Deployment at Major International Airport with Customer

New NATO-country order highlights expanding European demand for operationally ready counter-UAS systems in civil environments

Advances Ondas' position in the multi-billion-dollar civil infrastructure protection market

Major international airport deployment of Iron Drone Raider is part of a prior $16.8 million - in orders to protect two major European international airports

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that its subsidiary, Airobotics has received a new multi-million dollar order from a major European customer in a NATO country for its Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS system. This follows Ondas' operational deployment of the system at a major European international airport, part of a separate contract from the same customer.

The new contract award is focused on defending critical assets in complex civil environments, an area where Iron Drone Raider delivers a uniquely differentiated capability. Unlike RF jamming systems that can interfere with civil aviation frequencies, or ballistic interceptors that introduce high risk of collateral damage, Iron Drone Raider's net-based kinetic interception solution enables the safe neutralization of hostile drones in densely populated and strategically sensitive locations, making it particularly suited for airports and other high-value civil infrastructure.

"The rise in hostile drone activity has reshaped security requirements for airports and urban critical infrastructure," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "These regulated environments require counter-UAS systems that operate safely without disrupting communications or creating collateral risk. Airports and urban infrastructure represent a multi-billion-dollar global opportunity for civil-compliant solutions, and the successful deployment of Iron Drone Raider at a major European aviation hub demonstrates that autonomous precision interception is now operationally viable in live civil environments."

Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems, added, "Strategic civil infrastructure demands a counter-drone system that is autonomous, reusable, and designed from the ground up to minimize collateral risk. We believe Iron Drone Raider is one of only a few interceptor drone systems deployed operationally at a major European aviation hub. This milestone validates both the maturity of our technology and the strong market demand for civil-ready counter-UAS solutions."

Together with Ondas' complementary technologies, including cyber-over-RF capabilities from Sentrycs and advanced optical detection and intelligent classification from Insight Intelligent Sensors, Ondas is advancing a fully integrated, end-to-end solution for low-altitude airspace defense. By combining detection, identification, electronic mitigation, and precision kinetic interception within a layered architecture, Ondas is positioning itself to deliver a complete autonomous defense ecosystem purpose-built for the evolving challenges of modern civil and military airspace protection.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

Ondas Autonomous Systems ("OAS") delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms deployed globally to protect sensitive sites, populations, and critical infrastructure. Through its operating companies-American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam Ltd., and Sentrycs-OAS provides an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions. These include the Optimus System, the first FAA-certified small UAS for fully automated aerial security and data capture; Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS interception platform; Roboteam's combat-proven tactical ground robotic systems for military and special operations forces; Apeiro Motion's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems with proprietary navigation and communications technologies; and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and protocol-manipulation counter-UAS solutions.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com, X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-secures-new-multi-million-dollar-european-order-for-iron-dr-1137534