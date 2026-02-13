RedChip Companies, Inc.: Nexalin Technology and First Phosphate Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:NXL) and First Phosphate Corp. (CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF)(FSE:KD0) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, February 14, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

NXL: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nxl_access

FRSPF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/frspf_access

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is transforming mental health treatment through its proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) technology. White highlights Nexalin's next-generation Gen-2 SYNC device, which delivers a differentiated 15 milliamp waveform designed to penetrate deeper mid-brain structures associated with depression, insomnia, anxiety, Alzheimer's disease, and TBI/PTSD, without the discomfort or side effects commonly associated with existing neurostimulation therapies. He also outlines the company's expanding international regulatory clearances, ongoing FDA De Novo clinical strategy in the United States, and the forthcoming Gen-3 HALO in-home virtual clinic platform, positioning Nexalin to capture significant share in the growing global mental health market through a scalable device-plus-recurring-revenue model.

John Passalacqua, Founder, Director, and CEO of First Phosphate, will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's strategy to become a leading North American supplier of high-purity phosphate for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market. Passalacqua highlights First Phosphate's rare igneous phosphate resource in Quebec, its favorable project economics, and the structural role phosphate plays as a critical bottleneck in rapidly growing energy storage, data center, AI infrastructure, and electric mobility markets. First Phosphate has recently completed successful production and commercial performance testing of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) 18650 battery cells manufactured using North American-sourced critical minerals, demonstrating the company's vertically integrated mine-to-market strategy and showcasing its strategic partnerships across the LFP value chain.

NXL and FRSPF are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate (CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF)(FSE:KD0) is a mineral exploration, development and cleantech company dedicated to examining and ultimately building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security.

First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada is a North American rare igneous phosphate resource yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com

