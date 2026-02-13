Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a multi-patented life science company and Canadian cannabis processor, is pleased to announce expansion of its Commercial Partners ProgramTM to support global market growth, through completion of an initial softgel shipment to Australia.

Nextleaf Announces Initial Softgel Shipment to Australia

In January 2026 Nextleaf served as exporter of record for a commercial shipment of 756,000 cannabis softgels to a white-label client in Australia.

"By leveraging our core capabilities, purchasing scale, lean infrastructure, and established regulatory expertise, Nextleaf streamlined the process and reinforced our role as a disciplined, capital-efficient partner within the global medical cannabis supply chain," shared Vipin Vikraman, VP Operations at Nextleaf Solutions.

This transaction demonstrates the Company's capabilities as a total quality producer with validated quality assurance systems, multi-site operational coordination, and an export-ready platform.

Global Medical Cannabis Opportunity

International demand for export-ready, pharmaceutical grade product is transitioning from dried cannabis flower to include greater emphasis on derivative products. Nextleaf is advancing its Commercial Partners ProgramTM to enable increased access to medical cannabis through its formulated ingredients and branded product portfolio.

The global medical cannabis market size reached USD 39.6 billion in 2025, and the market is projected to reach USD 74.3 billion by 2034 (6.9% growth)1.

"Nextleaf is uniquely positioned to meet rising global demand through patented extraction technology and industry-leading quality, setting the standard for processing cannabis at-scale," comments Emma Andrews, CEO.

Built on the Company's foundation as a total quality producer, Nextleaf's Commercial Partners ProgramTM offers validated formulations, export-ready infrastructure, and a scalable operating model designed to support long-term, margin-focused growth for partners across domestic and international markets.

The Company's high purity and full spectrum cannabinoid ingredients and dose-controlled drug delivery formats include cannabis softgels, vapes, and oils, through their flagship brand and Canadian market leaders, Glacial Gold.

Ready-to-consume, discreet, and non-combustible products offer a more reliable, convenient and safe consumption experience for the enhanced confidence of patients and prescribers alike.

Nextleaf Delegation to Attend Australian Medicinal Cannabis Association (AMCA) Conference

The Australian Medicinal Cannabis Association will host their annual conference "United in Compassion' February 26-28, 2026, in Brisbane, Australia.

Australia's medical cannabis market continues to demonstrate strong growth, supported by a robust regulatory framework, increasing patient adoption, and rising demand for consistent, pharmaceutical-grade formulations. As the market evolves, it has transitioned into a more structured and compliance-driven ecosystem where reliable supply, validated products, and operational discipline are increasingly valued by distributors and prescribers.

CEO Emma Andrews will be attending the AMCA conference and is available for meetings in Sidney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Australian-based medical cannabis resellers, distributors, and prospective international partners are encouraged to contact Andrews directly through LinkedIn, or through email info@nextleafsolutions.com.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf is a Canadian, federally licensed cannabis processor and life science company, delivering a portfolio of high purity cannabinoid ingredients and branded derivative products at scale.

As a total quality producer, Nextleaf maintains end-to-end controls and oversight across sourcing, extraction, distillation, formulation, and finished goods through a multi-patented, highly automated, closed-loop system. Nextleaf holds 19 U.S. patents and over 75 patents globally covering advanced cannabinoid processing, including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf's house of brands includes a range of value-driven and soft-premium offerings through category-leading flagship brand Glacial Gold, High Plains Cannabis, and recently launched Yard Cannabis. Distributed coast-to-coast across medical and recreational channels, with an emerging niche amongst wellness consumers, Nextleaf's portfolio includes GMP-compliant and export-ready pharma-grade ingredients and products.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Emma Andrews, CEO

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimers and Disclosure Statements:

