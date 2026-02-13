Initiated project scale geophysical surveys - High resolution airborne magnetic survey initiated at Treasure Island North, Airborne electromagnetic/magnetic survey initiated at Treasure Island South

Advanced the 50,000m drill program with two active rigs, early visual mineralization at Moosehead, and initial testing of regional geophysical targets

Receives two additional drilling permits for the Stony Lake target zone located 5km south of Moosehead at Treasure Island North and Crippleback Lake region at Treasure Island South

Continued expansion of mineral licenses with acquisition of six additional claims in Treasure Island South covering 150 hectares

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Pirate Gold Corp. (TSXV: YARR) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Pirate Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has initiated two simultaneous project scale airborne geophysical surveys at its Treasure Island Project in central Newfoundland. The Treasure Island project covers over 90 km of strike along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Canada's newest gold district.

"Exploration is moving quickly on all fronts at the Treasure Island Project in 2026. Our drilling program at Moosehead continues to expand the known mineralized zones, with multiple holes intersecting visible gold and yielding new discoveries. Two project-scale airborne surveys are now underway, bringing enhanced geophysical resolution to Treasure Island. These surveys are designed to refine structural interpretation beneath the glacial till and generate new drill targets across the broader property."

"Additionally, the receipt of drill permits for both the Crippleback Lake and Stony Lake areas allows us to extend exploration beyond the immediate Moosehead footprint and systematically test high-priority regional targets along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone. We are advancing a comprehensive understanding of the district-scale potential at Treasure Island, and 2026 represents an important step forward for Pirate Gold," said Greg Matheson, VP Exploration, Pirate Gold.

Geophysical Programs

Treasure Island North

Treasure Island North is underlain by weakly magnetic sedimentary sequences intruded by mafic dykes and volcanic units that generate strong magnetic responses in prior surveys

A high-resolution airborne magnetic survey is underway on 50m line spacing, covering approximately 69,500 hectares

Low-altitude, tight-spaced flight lines are designed to penetrate glacial till and generate a detailed magnetic dataset

The strong contrast in bedrock magnetic properties and interpreted fault-related disturbances is expected to refine structural interpretation and enhance drill targeting

Treasure Island South

Treasure Island South is dominated by the Crippleback Intrusive Suite ("CIS") comprised of quartz monzonite, gabbro and felsic volcanics which show strong magnetic contrasts based on localized historical survey results

Large scale graphite bearing fault structures are present throughout the CIS and show very strong electromagnetic chargeability responses

2024 drilling identified broad clay alteration zones correlated with weak conductive signatures in historical EM data

An electromagnetic/magnetic airborne survey is being flown along 100m line spacing covering approximately 54,500 hectares

The survey is expected to improve mapping of lithological contacts, fault networks and alteration zones to support regional drill targeting





Fig. 1 - Map Showing the Approximate Areas to be Covered by the High-Resolution Magnetic Survey and Electromagnetic/Magnetic Survey

Drilling Program Update

Two diamond drills are currently active at the Treasure Island Project with a third drill anticipated to mobilize in 1-2 weeks

Since the previous drilling update on Dec 18, 2025, two drills have been active at the Treasure Island North project focused on the expansion of the known mineralized zones at Moosehead and testing of regional geophysical targets

Initial visual observations from recently completed drill holes are summarized below:

Drill Hole Target Visual Observations PGC-25-009 Moosehead

Western

Trend Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 121.3 to 125.3m including a 20cm stylolitic quartz vein at 124.2m depth, mineralization consists of arsenopyrite and pyrite. PGC-25-010 Regional

Geophysical Target Intersected mafic dyke from 27 to 58m associated with minor faulting, mafic dyke from 108 to 110m with fractured contact and pyrite mineralization, additional pyrite mineralization from 201 to 203m. PGC-25-011 Moosehead

Western

Trend Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 99.0 to 102.4m including several quartz veins up to 40cm in width, mineralization consists of arsenopyrite, boulangerite, pyrite and visible gold. PGC-25-012 Moosehead

Western

Trend Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 125.6 to 128.0m including quartz vein up to 15cm, mineralization consists of arsenopyrite, boulangerite, pyrite and visible gold. PGC-25-013 Moosehead

Western

Trend Northern Ext Intersected interpreted extension of western trend structural zone with intermittent faulting between 20 to 45m including several altered mafic dykes, localized pyrite mineralization from 20.0 to 21.5m. PGC-25-014 Regional

Geophysical Target Dominated by sandstone and siltstone; intersected a moderate deformation zone from 158 to 181m with local gouge faults; additional faulting from 233 to 242.5m. PGC-26-015 Moosehead

Eastern

Trend Northern Ext Intersected interpreted extension of eastern trend structural zone with intermittent faulting between 125 to 132 m, numerous intervals of mafic dykes from 15m to 204m with localized pyrite mineralization. PGC-26-016 Regional

Geophysical Target Fine grained sedimentary units until 87m before entering conglomerate to 95m and mafic volcanic and intrusive units through 332m. Strong fault zone intersected from 196 to 198.5m. Intermittent pyrite mineralization throughout the volcanic units with arsenopyrite and pyrite from 137.8 to 138.3m. PGC-26-017 Moosehead

Eastern

Trend Northern Ext Predominantly sandstone intersecting mafic dyke from 80 to 84.5m with arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization along the upper margins, fault zone and mafic dyke intersected from 117.3 to 125.0m with localized pyrite mineralization interpreted Eastern Trend extension. PGC-26-018 Moosehead

Eastern

Trend Northern Ext Intersected fault zones at 21, 25.4, 39.2, 50.6m downhole with 25cm brecciated quartz vein at 54.05m. PGC-26-019 Regional

Geophysical Target Mafic intrusive and volcanic units throughout drill hole. Strong faults noted at 57, 80, 93, 112.6, 207, 209m downhole; locally pyrite mineralization in volcanic units. PGC-26-020 Moosehead

Western

Trend Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 99.5 to 101.2m including several quartz veins up to 20cm in width, mineralization consists of boulangerite, pyrite. PGC-26-021 Moosehead

Western

Trend Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 117.4 to 120.1m including several quartz veins up to 40cm in width, mineralization consists of boulangerite, pyrite. PGC-26-022 Regional Geophysical Target Deformation zone from 26 to 43m downhole; localized pyrite mineralization associated with altered mafic dykes. PGC-26-023 Moosehead

Western

Trend Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 73.0 to 76.8m including quartz veins up to 180cm in width, mineralization consists of sphalerite, boulangerite, pyrite, and visible gold. PGC-26-024 Moosehead

Western

Trend Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 133.0 to 138.3m mostly consists of quartz fractures and faulting mineralization consists of sphalerite and pyrite. PGC-26-025 Moosehead

Eastern

Trend Southern Ext Intersected the Eastern Trend structural zone from 75.0 to 99.0m mostly consists of quartz fractures and minor faulting mineralization consists of sphalerite and pyrite. PGC-26-026 Moosehead

Western

Trend Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 146.0 to 167m including quartz veined zone from 146.9m to 149.9; mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and visible gold. An additional quartz veined zone from 161.2 to162.5m; mineralization consists of pyrite, sphalerite, boulangerite and visible gold. PGC-26-027 Moosehead

Eastern

Trend Southern Ext Intersected the Eastern Trend structural zone from 92.0 to 121.0m mostly consists of quartz fractures and minor faulting mineralization consists of pyrite and boulangerite. Quartz veined zone from 151.7 to 153.3, mineralization consists of pyrite and sphalerite. PGC-26-028 Moosehead

Western

Trend Intersected new unnamed vein zone from 48.2 to 51.6m with individual stylolitic veins up to 30cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite, chalcopyrite and visible gold. Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 109.0 to 111.1m consists of quartz fracturing, mineralization includes pyrite. PGC-26-029 Moosehead

Eastern

Trend Southern Ext Drilling stopped before reaching target. PGC-26-031 Moosehead Unnamed Vein

Zone Intersected new unnamed vein zone from 52.8 to 55.1m seen in PGC-26-028 with individual stylolitic veins up to 25cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite, chalcopyrite and visible gold. PGC-26-032 Moosehead Unnamed Vein

Zone Intersected new unnamed vein zone from 73.7 to 74.3m seen in PGC-26-028 with quartz vein to 10cm; mineralization consists of pyrite and boulangerite. Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 126.6 to 129.4m with veins up to 40cm, mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and visible gold. PGC-26-033 Moosehead Unnamed Vein

Zone Intersected new unnamed vein zone from 41.0 to 46.8m seen in PGC-26-028 with individual veins up to 30cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, arsenopyrite, boulangerite and visible gold.

Table 1 - Visual Observations of Drill Core from Hole PGC-25-009 through PGC-26-029 and Hole PGC-26-031 through PGC-26-033

The Company cautions that the presence of visible gold mineralization is not indicative of high gold assay grades and that drill core samples will or have been submitted to a certified laboratory for analysis of gold content. Assay values for the discussed intervals will be released when available. All intervals are downhole depths, and true widths are not known at this time.

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) PGC-25-009 613745 5428511 230 -45 149 PGC-25-010 614306 5429058 210 -45 221 PGC-25-011 613729 5428490 230 -45 170 PGC-25-012 613730 5428489 220 -51 134 PGC-25-013 613482 5428694 225 -45 221 PGC-25-014 612883 5428558 255 -45 326 PGC-26-015 613731 5428839 215 -45 242 PGC-26-016 615479 5430029 270 -45 332 PGC-26-017 613713 5429252 250 -45 179 PGC-26-018 613698 5428939 260 -45 140 PGC-26-019 615267 5429888 90 -45 314 PGC-26-020 613719 5428452 222 -45 131 PGC-26-021 613734 5428471 225 -45 158 PGC-26-022 615166 5429247 60 -45 254 PGC-26-023 613713 5428472 227 46 122 PGC-26-024 613740 5428564 235 50 182 PGC-26-025 613923 5428310 285 45 128 PGC-26-026 613771 5428546 235 -50 188 PGC-26-027 613934 5428266 285 -45 170 PGC-26-028 613759 5428438 230 45 134 PGC-26-029 613925 5428232 285 45 53 PGC-26-031 613759 5428439 242 -57 101 PGC-26-032 613771 5428463 230 -51 209 PGC-26-033 613737 5428437 230 45 65

Table 2 - Drill Hole Information for PGC-25-009 through PGC-26-029 and Hole PGC-26-031 through PGC-26-033





Fig. 2 - Map Showing the Moosehead Mineralized Zones, Structural Corridor, Interpreted Faults and Regional Structural Drill Targets

Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters Season 1 Episode 5 - Shots Fired

Episode 5 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters captures a turning point in the 2026 drill campaign, underscoring the persistence required in orogenic gold systems and the breakthroughs that follow. The episode features:

Ongoing diamond drilling across regional targets and the launch of two high-resolution airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys

Step out drilling on the Moosehead Western Trend intersecting a new system, including visible gold in multiple holes

Identification of a potential linkage structure between the Moosehead Eastern and Western Trends, expanding the target corridor along strike and at depth

Receipt of drill permits for Crippleback, located along the same regional structure as Moosehead and the Valentine Lake Mine





Drill Core Featured in the Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters Video Series





Fig. 3 - Image of Drill Core from PGC-26-028 Showing Unnamed Newly Discovered Vein at Moosehead Located Between the Western and Eastern Trend Structures

Mineral Claims Addition

One additional mineral license purchase agreement has been executed to acquire 6 mineral claims covering 150 hectares

Pirate Gold has entered into an agreement with Newfoundland Gold Retriever Corp. ("NGRC"), to acquire a 100% interest in and to one mineral licence. In consideration the Company will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, make a one-time cash payment of $7,500 to NGRC and issue 150,000 common shares and grant a 1.0% NSR royalty, one-half of which may be repurchased by Pirate Gold for $500,000.

Drilling Permit Updates

On February 10th, the Company received an exploration approval for the Crippleback Lake area which under the Company is permitted to drill up to 50 holes. The Company anticipates the initial phase of the Crippleback Lake drilling program to start in late February with plans to follow up on its 2024 drilling program which outlined large areas of clay alteration and broad zones of copper-gold mineralization. Also on February 10th, the Company received an exploration approval for the Stony Lake area, 5 km south of Moosehead under which the Company is permitted to drill up to 40 holes. The Company anticipates it will begin drill testing the Stony Lake targets in Q1 2026.

Advertising & Sponsorship Agreement

The Company has entered into a one-year advertising and sponsorship agreement dated February 12, 2026, with Allan Barry Laboucan (Rocks & Stocks News), an independent media content creator. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will pay total cash consideration of $160,000, for a one-year term. The engagement is for advertising, branding and independent media coverage purposes only and does not constitute investor relations or market-making services. The Company does not have editorial control over content produced by the contractor. The agreement may be terminated in accordance with its terms. The contractor is arm's length to the Company.

Qualified Person

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Pirate Gold, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Pirate Gold Corp.

Pirate Gold Corp. (TSXV: YARR) (OTCQB: SICNF) is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district. The Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions, geological theories, and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about any information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) including statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other matters are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to vary include delays in obtaining necessary approvals, changes in the market for the Company's securities, results of exploration, loss of title to properties, delays in obtaining permits or access to mineral properties, including as a result of adverse weather, fire or flood, changes to the Tax Act, rejection of expenditures as Qualifying Expenditures, and factors included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Pirate Gold Corp. Pirate Gold Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

