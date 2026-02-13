DORSIA DEBUTS THE CULTURE CALENDAR DURING ART WEEK IN MEXICO CITY AT SOL A SOL

A first-of-its-kind destination for the world's most in-demand events, curated by Dorsia and designed for how its members live and travel. Access, organized.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorsia, the global leader in tech-driven hospitality, today announced the launch of its Culture Calendar, a first-of-its-kind tool integrated within the Dorsia app, designed to solve a modern cultural challenge: knowing what is actually worth your time in an era of endless invitations, sold-out moments, and fragmented information. The editorially curated Culture Calendar cuts through the noise by centralizing the world's most important cultural moments into a single, intuitive destination, allowing members to discover, save, and build itineraries through a personalized, swipe-based interface, turning cultural overwhelm into clarity and enabling more intentional access to the experiences that define contemporary culture, all viewed through the Dorsia lens.

As Mexico City's Art Week marked the first stop on the global 2026 event circuit, Dorsia chose this moment for its' Culture Calendar launch. By granting members VIP tickets to Zona Maco, invitations to the hottest parties, and impossible-to-get dining reservations, Dorsia highlighted the best of the city while delivering truly unprecedented access for its members.

To celebrate the occasion, Founder and CEO, Marc Lotenberg, and co-founder Gabriella Shteiman hosted Sol A Sol, an 18-hour members-only experience held on a private helipad in Polanco on February 8th. The event drew CDMX notables, industry titans, artists and tastemakers, including Carlita, Eleonore de Boysson, Olivia Steele, Toto Ickowicz, Camila Rendón, Juana Arias, Tomas Bermudez, Deborah Vertiz, and Bedouin's Rami Abousabe. Sunrise DJ sets from Vanjee and Gallivanter set the tone, complemented by fresh cut coconuts and green juices, while afternoon and evening performances from Parallelle, OMRI. and a collection of globally celebrated DJs carried the energy until the sunset. Throughout the day, guests enjoyed fresh tacos, passed pizza, and canapés provided by Lardo, sun-inspired cocktails, and a custom Dorsia lounge featuring plush seating and a candy station.

With ambitious plans ahead, Dorsia will continue to produce flagship members-only events unlocking global access at the center of culture's biggest moments.

From launch, the Culture Calendar will continue to highlight key moments throughout the year, including global Fashion Weeks, Coachella, Cannes Film Festival, Art Basel, Wimbledon, major F1 weekends, and Dorsia-owned global programming. A dedicated portal will allow strategic brands, agencies, and venues to submit events for editorial review, strengthening Dorsia's ability to surface the most relevant cultural moments and keep the calendar dynamic. Members can browse all major events by city, view Dorsia-curated picks, track satellite happenings, and build a personalized itinerary that exports directly to their phone's calendar. Members can then seamlessly book restaurants and experiences nearby, through Dorsia's best-in-class inventory of global dining and nightlife-powered by the only global wallet that allows members to leave at their discretion without waiting for the bill. Designed for fast decision making, organizing your leisure and work travel, and ultimately fostering social connectivity and a shared economy, whether it's a shared private jet or a VIP box at a sporting event.

The Culture Calendar is backed by a growing editorial team that will publish insider destination guides, fair previews, and conversations with leading voices, furthering Dorsia's position as a content platform as much as an access tool. To support this, Dorsia has appointed accomplished lifestyle journalist Ty Gaskins as the Culture Editor, to curate the app's catalog of events: "I'm thrilled to join Dorsia as Culture Editor at such an exciting time. What drew me in is how Dorsia brings culture, discovery, and experience together in one seamless space. This new product launch is an opportunity to shape how people explore culture in a way that's both personalized and human. I can't wait to help showcase the stories, places, and experiences that make the Dorsia community so unique."

The Culture Calendar is powered by Dorsia's proprietary technology, with calendars that are dynamically controlled through a centralized CMS. Events and updates are automatically injected into members' existing calendars and maps in real time, making it the first calendar management tool governed by a single, intelligent system.

This infrastructure allows members to seamlessly book ancillary experiences around key moments while receiving personalized AI recommendations informed by Dorsia's understanding of individual behavior and preferences. Curated itineraries help members track the moments and people they care about most, from artists and musicians to athletes, wherever those moments take place. Social features will be introduced soon, enabling members to share experiences with trusted circles and connect through common interests.

Marc Lotenberg, Founder and CEO of Dorsia, said: "Our members are the people shaping culture, they understand that mobility is the new asset class and view the world as local now. Miami, New York, Paris, Milan, Tokyo-cultural capitals are borderless. They travel, explore, and want to be in the right rooms at the right time. The Culture Calendar is the next chapter of our mission. It gives our members a way to understand what is happening around the world, and a simple way to plan their lives around the moments that matter.

Dorsia's Culture Calendar is now available in-app for all members.

ABOUT DORSIA

Dorsia is the global leader in tech-driven hospitality, offering members exclusive access to the world's most in-demand reservations and cultural experiences. Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Marc Lotenberg, Dorsia merges technology with luxury hospitality to deliver seamless, elevated experiences through its proprietary payment platform. In 2025, Dorsia experienced record-breaking growth, and has expanded across 25 global destinations, including NYC, Miami, London, Mexico City, LA and Dubai, as well as seasonal hotspots like St. Tropez, Ibiza, Aspen and The Hamptons.

"Dorsia's strategy is singular" ( Bloomberg ) as the app partners directly with leading restaurants and hospitality venues, offering guaranteed minimum spends and curated access to ensure value to both the consumer and the hospitality partner. Its patented payment system, DorsiaPay, offers a frictionless experience. At the same time, Dorsia drives guaranteed increases in revenue by minimizing no-shows, guaranteeing staff tips, and enabling clearer revenue forecasting ( The Wall Street Journal ). With innovations like AI-powered tiering and crypto wallet integrations, Dorsia is redefining the economics of hospitality and empowering its partners with future-proof tools.

Dorsia's cultural prowess and best in class technology make it the essential tool for modern tastemakers, future-facing hospitality brands, world class event organizers and those who live globally.

