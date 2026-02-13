Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS). NUS reported revenue, adj NI, and adj EPS of $370.3M, $14.5M, and $0.29, respectively. This compares to our estimates of $380.2M, $15.1M, and $0.30, respectively. These results were at the low end of revenue guidance and the high end of EPS guidance. Rhyz delivered $48.52M of revenue, including $42.45M from Manufacturing and $6.07M from Rhyz Other, while the Nu Skin business posted 77.6% gross margin and continued to benefit from disciplined spending as selling expense declined to 40.8% of the core business. Management highlighted strategic and active penetration into India and other emerging countries, along with overall margin expansion and a one-time tax benefit, as key contributors to EPS results in FY25. Despite weaker-than-expected top-line results, management remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives.





To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Prism iO rollout advancing in 1H26

India pre-launch underway; full opening expected 2H26

FY26 EPS Guidance midpoint of a $1.00

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283830

Source: Reportable, Inc.