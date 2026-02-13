Network Wireless Solutions Announces CEO Leadership Transition

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Network Wireless Solutions (NWS) today announced a planned leadership succession designed to support the company's continued growth and long-term value creation.

Effective March 1, Dr. Louis J. Hutchinson, III, currently President and Chief Revenue Officer, will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer. Xavier Williams will transition out of the CEO role on February 28, following four years of impactful leadership and more than 35 years in the communications industry.

During Williams' tenure, NWS transformed from a U.S.-based mobility distributor into a scaled North American digital infrastructure platform spanning mobility, broadband, and data center solutions. The company successfully integrated two acquisitions, expanded its geographic footprint, launched new business lines, and, over the past year, meaningfully grew revenue and EBITDA.

"It has been a privilege to help lead NWS through a period of significant transformation," said Williams. "We have strengthened the platform, enhanced our market position, and built a team poised for sustained growth. Lou is well positioned to lead the company forward."

Dr. Hutchinson has been instrumental in driving NWS' recent momentum, leading enterprise-wide revenue initiatives and strengthening commercial execution across operations, sales, and marketing.

"We are entering our next phase from a position of strength," said Hutchinson. "NWS has a differentiated platform, strong customer demand, and meaningful growth opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on executing our strategy and expanding our leadership in integrated cloud distribution and digital infrastructure."

With a strengthened operating foundation and clear strategic priorities, NWS remains well positioned to drive sustainable growth and continued value creation.

About Network Wireless Solutions

Network Wireless Solutions (NWS) is a leading provider of digital infrastructure, network solutions, and more. The company is committed to delivering reliable, innovative solutions that support its customers' evolving needs. As a nimble and reliable distributor, NWS serves telcos, wireless carriers, ISPs, WISPs, data centers, and utilities with innovative solutions tailored to their network needs. From FTTx and DAS to Private Wireless Networks, Fixed Wireless Access, and Network Testing Equipment, we deliver reliable, future-ready solutions backed by world-class vendor partnerships. For more information, visit?nwsnext.com.

