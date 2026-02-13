Anzeige
13.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to D. Boral Acquisition I Corp. in Connection with its $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / On February 12, 2026, D. Boral Acquisition I Corp. (or the "Company") closed its Initial Public Offering of 28,750,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. This includes 3,750,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in full, which also closed on February 12, 2026. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "DBCAU" on February 11, 2026, each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, its Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "DBCA" and "DBCAW," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as Sole Bookrunner for the Offering.

Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

The Offering of the securities described above was offered by the Company pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-291613), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on January 30, 2026. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About D. Boral Acquisition I Corp.

D. Boral Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a BVI business company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to identify and acquire a business where the Company's management team and affiliates expertise will provide the Company with a competitive advantage, including technology, healthcare and logistics industries.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC
Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com
Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital



