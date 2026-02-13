Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

13 February 2026

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

Director change

Critical Mineral Resources plc announces that Mr. Dominic Traynor has resigned as Executive Chairman to pursue other ventures and the Company wishes him the very best in his future endeavours. Dominic has been a key part of CMR since its inception, and his guidance on both corporate matters and strategy have been invaluable during this time.

Charlie Long CEO commented:

"On behalf of the whole Board, I would like to sincerely thank Dominic for his contribution to the Company. We look forward to announcing our new Chairman on Monday."

ENDS

Critical Mineral Resources plc

Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer

info@cmrplc.com

Shard Capital LLP

Erik Woolgar

Damon Heath

AlbR Capital

Jon Belliss

+44 (0) 207 186 9952

+44 (0) 20 7399 9425

Notes To Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions. In 2023, the Company acquired an 80% stake in leading Moroccan exploration and geological services company Atlantic Research Minerals SARL.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
