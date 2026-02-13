Future Market Insights: Insect-Based Pet Food Market Forecast 2025-2035: Global Value to Reach USD 4,150.2 Million by 2035 at 10.0% CAGR

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the insect-based pet food market to grow from USD 1,610.5 million in 2025 to USD 4,150.2 million by 2035, advancing at a 10.0% CAGR. The market's rise reflects a pragmatic shift in pet nutrition: pet owners are increasingly seeking sustainable, protein-rich, and hypoallergenic alternatives that support digestive health while lowering the environmental footprint associated with conventional animal proteins such as chicken and beef. Key insect inputs-black soldier fly larvae, mealworms, crickets, and grasshoppers-are gaining traction for their high protein content, essential amino acids, and digestible fiber, positioning insect-based formulations as a credible premium option across kibble, treats, wet food, and supplements.

Market Snapshot: Insect-Based Pet Food Demand (2025-2035)

Insect-based pet food market size (2025): USD 1,610.5 million

Insect-based pet food market size (2035): USD 4,150.2 million

Forecast CAGR (2025-2035): 10.0%

Core growth drivers: Sustainable protein demand, hypoallergenic diets, pet humanization, premium/grain-free trends, regulatory approvals in Europe and North America

Key insect sources used: Black soldier fly larvae, mealworms, crickets, grasshoppers

Key regions highlighted: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

Company share bands provided: Ynsect (20-24%); Protix (15-19%); InnovaFeed (12-16%); Mars Petcare (10-14%); Others (30-40%)

Market Momentum: Sustainability Meets Sensitive Stomachs

The insect-based pet food market is expanding because it solves two problems at once: it offers nutrient-dense protein for modern pet diets and a resource-efficient supply chain compared with traditional livestock proteins. The shift is accelerated by pet humanization, where owners increasingly shop for pets the way they shop for themselves-seeking cleaner labels, better digestibility, and functional benefits such as gut health support.

Regulatory approvals in Europe and North America are also helping brands scale distribution and broaden product portfolios, while innovation in functional ingredients, probiotic blends, and processing is improving palatability and differentiation over the next decade.

Why the Market is Growing

Growth is being powered by:

Eco-friendly and ethical pet nutrition priorities, with insect protein requiring fewer resources and producing lower emissions than traditional livestock protein

priorities, with insect protein requiring fewer resources and producing lower emissions than traditional livestock protein Rising demand for hypoallergenic, grain-free, premium, and nutritionally balanced pet food

pet food Strong interest in digestibility and gut-health-friendly protein options

protein options Expanding product formats (kibble, wet food, treats, supplements) and innovation in processing to improve taste and texture

to improve taste and texture Gradual regulatory enablement supporting wider commercialization in major markets

Regional Market Outlook

North America: Sustainability-led adoption, e-commerce acceleration

North America is described as a leading market due to rising awareness of sustainability and alternative proteins, with demand supported by high-protein and hypoallergenic positioning. Regional players are pursuing product innovation using mealworms, crickets, and black soldier fly larvae, aided by supportive regulation and growing e-commerce penetration. The market still faces friction from consumer skepticism and premium pricing, which can limit broad-based adoption.

Europe: Strong sustainability culture, regulation shapes speed-to-market

Europe is highlighted as a major market with demand concentrated in Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands, supported by sustainability priorities and circular economy practices. EU regulatory frameworks play a central role in adoption and commercialization. Challenges include regulatory complexity and high production costs that may influence availability and pricing strategies.

Asia-Pacific: Rising ownership, urbanization, and improving awareness

APAC demand is expanding across China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, supported by urbanization and rising disposable incomes. The region benefits from an agricultural base that can support insect farming at economical rates, and consumer education around digestibility and amino acid benefits is improving uptake. Cultural hesitation around insect consumption and limited premium brand availability may restrain penetration in some markets.

Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges: Consumer perception and uneven regulation

A core constraint remains pet owner acceptance-many consumers still hesitate to feed pets non-traditional proteins, despite sustainability and nutrition advantages. Regulatory requirements also vary by region, and stricter safety/labelling processes can delay launches and expansion.

Opportunities: Sustainability + nutrition + allergy-friendly positioning

Insects are positioned as a highly sustainable alternative to traditional proteins, requiring less land, water, and feed. Nutritionally, they provide essential amino acids, omega fatty acids, and micronutrients, aligning with demand for grain-free, hypoallergenic, and novel protein diets-especially for pets with sensitivities.

Market Shifts: 2020-2024 vs. 2025-2035

From 2020 to 2024, the sector saw increased R&D investment to improve formulations and palatability, with more brands introducing products using black soldier fly larvae, crickets, and mealworms. High production costs and limited scale were still key barriers.

From 2025 to 2035, the market is expected to benefit from expanded insect farming hubs, cost-effective production, and more permissive regulatory conditions. Product diversity is projected to accelerate (kibble, wet food, treats, supplements), alongside emerging trends such as AI-driven customization and fortified insect proteins.

Country Growth Outlook (CAGR) | 2025-2035

Country/Region CAGR (2025-2035) South Korea 9.9 % United States 9.8 % Japan 9.7 % European Union 9.6 % United Kingdom 9.4 %

Segment & Innovation Themes

Organic and monoprotein formulas gain share through 'clean label' logic

Organic insect-based pet food is gaining traction among health-aware owners seeking diets free from chemicals and additives, while monoprotein insect formulations are rising for pets with allergies and food sensitivities, because single-protein recipes make dietary troubleshooting easier.

Crickets and black soldier fly larvae lead innovation

Crickets: High protein, strong amino acid profile, vitamins/minerals, and a sustainability advantage; chitin is positioned as supporting gut health and immunity.

High protein, strong amino acid profile, vitamins/minerals, and a sustainability advantage; chitin is positioned as supporting gut health and immunity. Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL): Increasing adoption due to circular economy alignment-converting organic waste into protein-plus fat composition supportive of skin/coat health and overall wellness.

Competitive Landscape

The market is expanding as consumers prioritize sustainable pet nutrition, alternative proteins, and eco-friendly formulations-especially high-protein, hypoallergenic, and grain-free diets. Competitive differentiation is being built through insect-source selection (BSFL, crickets, mealworms), processing innovation, and premium positioning.

Market Share Analysis by Company (provided)

Ynsect: 20-24%

20-24% Protix: 15-19%

15-19% InnovaFeed: 12-16%

12-16% Mars Petcare: 10-14%

10-14% Other companies (combined): 30-40%

Additional players referenced include Beta Hatch, Entobel, AgriProtein, and regional/developing brands focused on snacks, treats, and dry formats.

