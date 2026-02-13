Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 16:10 Uhr
Proscenic Technology Co.,LTD.: Proscenic-More Time for Love. Less Time Cleaning.

Proscenic Q20Plus Valentine's Day Special Edition

BERLIN, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love, connection, and the moments that truly matter with our loved ones. At Proscenic, we believe a happy home is a clean, comfortable, and harmonious space where relationships can flourish. This Valentine's Day, we proudly present the Q20Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop, designed to simplify cleaning and give you more time for love.

More Time for Love. Less Time Cleaning.

Proscenic Q20Plus Vacuum and Mop Robot Product Image

The Q20Plus is engineered with features that focus on real-life user benefits, not just technical specs. Its automatic dust collection reduces daily chores, keeping the machine running at full power while minimizing manual intervention. For many European users, the biggest hassle is emptying the dustbin - Q20Plus takes care of it automatically, letting cleaning almost fade into the background.

Proscenic Q20Plus vs. Disposable Items Cost Calculation

Equipped with stable laser navigation using mature DTOF technology, Q20Plus avoids getting lost or stuck, minimizes repeated cleaning, and reduces interruptions. Unlike overly complex AI navigation, this system is reliable even in older apartments or homes with dense furniture - a common scenario in Europe.

Proscenic Q20Plus

Its compact 306mm body ensures high scene accessibility, easily reaching under furniture and navigating tight corners with a smaller turning radius. Every design decision is made to serve actual home scenarios, ensuring efficient cleaning without fuss.

Proscenic Q20Plus Body Dimension Specifications

By combining these innovations, the Q20Plus allows couples and families to reclaim time that would otherwise be spent on chores. No longer burdened by hours of manual cleaning, you can focus on sharing a cozy meal, watching a favorite movie, or simply enjoying each other's company in a spotless home. Proscenic believes technology should serve people, and Q20Plus embodies this principle - efficient, reliable, and thoughtful.

This Valentine's Day, give the gift of a clean, stress-free environment. Order your Q20Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop today, and share a spotless, comfortable, and harmonious home with your loved one. Let Proscenic help you celebrate love in the most practical and meaningful way.

https://www.amazon.de/stores/proscenic/page/D53F96AF-E0B7-4EE6-8493-2B4F1E00BE65

https://www.amazon.de/stores/page/5EDE2C38-854B-40ED-95DD-14E4B4EE6514?ingress=0&visitId=cdf6abee-7065-472c-a261-4554a9630d85

https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0FX2TV75Z?maas=maas_adg_8ED4DEC0E957F0C22CCEC7944D555122_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

https://www.otto.de/p/proscenic-saugroboter-q020plus-saugroboter-10000pa-mit-wischfunktion-3-in-1-40-w-mit-beutel-lidar-navigation-ai-hinderniserkennung-90-tage-ohne-staubentsorgung-S0GG30VP/

https://www.proscenic.com/de/products/proscenic-q20-plus?utm_source=techreview&utm_medium=pr_article&utm_campaign=q20_valentine

Media Contact:
Contact Person:Cisy Yang
E-Mail: marketing.de@proscenicmkt.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca975eb2-820b-4d8c-8783-284f8f314845
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70a0f394-2cd9-42d6-8180-1a021df41344
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71063779-9d09-4665-900f-55a5514a1d34
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e07c8f26-cc22-4398-a89b-72c21a1745b8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e81f8adb-97d1-4d17-9c0a-f53a7dd8f34c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
