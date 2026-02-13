Anzeige
13.02.2026
The National Office for Vine and Wine, (Republic of Moldova): National Wine Day Turns 25: The Republic of Moldova - A Small Country with Global Wine Ambitions

CHISINAU, Moldova, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Few places in the world celebrate wine as a defining element of national identity through an annual national holiday. The Republic of Moldova is among these rare destinations. In 2026, National Wine Day - the country's flagship wine celebration and one of Europe's Top 10 open-air events - marks its 25th anniversary, reaffirming wine as a cultural, economic and symbolic cornerstone of Moldova's identity.

The National Wine Day of Moldova

The 2026 edition will introduce a renewed concept, bring together a record number of wineries and offer curated experiences designed to showcase the remarkable diversity of Wine of Moldova.

The story behind the celebration mirrors the country's own transformation. Over the past two decades, Moldova has redefined itself as an emerging wine destination, blending centuries-old winemaking traditions with modern innovation. From a national celebration, National Wine Day has evolved into a strategic showcase for Moldova's wine industry and a gateway for international visitors seeking authentic wine experiences.

The 25-year milestone reflects the maturity of both a modern wine industry and a national wine brand developed through long-term vision and consistent promotion. At the heart of this transformation stands the country brand "Wine of Moldova. Unexpectedly Great", which has helped reposition Moldovan wines on international markets.

Today, exports are increasingly oriented towards the European Union, while producers continue to invest in vineyard modernisation and advanced winemaking technologies. These efforts have strengthened Moldova's reputation as an emerging producer of high-quality wines and an increasingly attractive wine tourism destination. The wine sector contributes approximately 3% of the country's GDP and nearly 8% of total exports.

In 2026, Wine of Moldova will further reinforce its international presence with a national pavilion at two of the world's most prestigious wine exhibitions: Wine Paris (9-11 February) and ProWein Düsseldorf (15-17 March), where producers will present wines distinguished by stylistic diversity, authentic terroir expression and globally competitive quality.

The anniversary edition of National Wine Day will traditionally take place during the first weekend of October, on 3-4 October 2026.

Chi?inau will once again become the heart of Moldova's wine culture, welcoming visitors to a celebration where every glass reflects the authenticity, quality and character that define Wine of Moldova - Unexpectedly Great.

CONTACT:
 +373 22 105 560
office@wineofmoldova.com

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901999/The_National_Office_for_Vine_and_Wine_Infographic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/national-wine-day-turns-25-the-republic-of-moldova---a-small-country-with-global-wine-ambitions-302687752.html

