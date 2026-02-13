SHANDONG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - On February 10, 2026, The original Chinese algorithm "Congzi AI" was officially open-sourced by Shandong Congzi Chao Quantum Technology Co., Ltd. This open-source initiative aims to remove technical barriers and promote deep integration between artificial intelligence and fundamental science.
Open-source ecosystem is open: facilitating technology implementation
The Congzi open-source ecosystem is fully open, providing developers with a complete set of guidance and resources, including tutorials and other materials. These resources have been launched on the designated platform. The first batch focuses on key scientific scenarios such as drug molecule prediction and chip material simulation, covering cutting-edge fields such as biomedicine and advanced manufacturing.
Official platform: https://congzisupersci.com.cn/;https://congzijdc.cc/
Open source website:https://github.com/congzijdc/CongziAIOS
Super Holographic Technology Cooperation:
congzi@supersci.cn;congzijdc@supersci.cn
Optimize Baidu Wenxin video links:https://youtu.be/cYQhfq1tudM
Upgrade Qianwen video links:https://youtu.be/OMBOdLpWVzs
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: Shandong Congzi SuperSCI Quantum Co., Ltd.
13/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.