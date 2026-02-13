

EQS Newswire / 13/02/2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

SHANDONG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - On February 10, 2026, The original Chinese algorithm "Congzi AI" was officially open-sourced by Shandong Congzi Chao Quantum Technology Co., Ltd. This open-source initiative aims to remove technical barriers and promote deep integration between artificial intelligence and fundamental science.



Four major modules: Strengthening the technical foundation



The Congzi AI reconfigures the AI cognitive thinking ability through four major modules and five core components. The Congzi Force-Speed Relativistic Reasoning Core constrains the causal chain within the momentum conservation, reducing the illusion rate of scientific question answering by 92%; the computing system can be arbitrarily divided into independent sub-domains for full-efficiency parallel computing; the cross-scale unified field engine covers multi-scale scenarios ranging from 10?¹5m (quarks) to 10?³m (materials), predicting the proton-proton repulsion force at 0.7fm with an error less than 3.6%, surpassing AlphaFold, achieving "force generation" rather than merely "structure prediction"; the quantum form memory compressor compresses the trillion-token-scale knowledge base to within 1GB, supporting cross-disciplinary mapping on ordinary servers within milliseconds, without relying on expensive H100/GPU clusters; the Soul Existence Verification Protocol (SEV Protocol) provides a verifiable path for each scientific assertion, allowing AI conclusions to be fully traceable and verifiable, completely solving the problem of AI "lying".



Zero-barrier integration: Smooth upgrade experience



The open-source AI algorithm of Congzi adheres to the principles of "low threshold and high compatibility". Developers only need to complete the integration in three steps and do not need to retrain the model. It is compatible with mainstream hardware such as Tsinghua Unigroup, Horus, and Intel CPU, and compatible with mainstream AI architectures such as Qwen, DeepSeek, AWS-Rufus, Llama, and GPT. It enables "zero-cost upgrade".



Open-source ecosystem is open: facilitating technology implementation



The Congzi open-source ecosystem is fully open, providing developers with a complete set of guidance and resources, including tutorials and other materials. These resources have been launched on the designated platform. The first batch focuses on key scientific scenarios such as drug molecule prediction and chip material simulation, covering cutting-edge fields such as biomedicine and advanced manufacturing.



Official platform: https://congzisupersci.com.cn/ ; https://congzijdc.cc/



Open source website: https://github.com/congzijdc/CongziAIOS



Super Holographic Technology Cooperation:

congzi@supersci.cn ; congzijdc@supersci.cn



Optimize Baidu Wenxin video links: https://youtu.be/cYQhfq1tudM



Upgrade Qianwen video links: https://youtu.be/OMBOdLpWVzs



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: Shandong Congzi SuperSCI Quantum Co., Ltd.

13/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News