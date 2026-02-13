The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says wafer, cell and module prices remain stable, while industry operating rates are edging lower across leading and integrated manufacturers.The CNMIA said wafer prices remained stable, with n-type G10L at CNY 1.20 ($0.17), G12R at CNY 1.26 , and G12 at CNY 1.45 per piece. Cell and module prices also held steady at CNY 0.41/W to CNY 0.45/W and CNY 0.71/W to CNY 0.75/W, respectively. Industry operating rates edged lower, with leading producers at 45% to 46%, integrated manufacturers at 50% to 60%, and others at 50% to 70%. The National Energy ...

