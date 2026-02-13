Cleanroom Technologies Market worth $ 12.93 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Cleanroom Technologies Market is projected to grow from about USD 9.39 billion in 2026 to USD 12.93 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Browse 380 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cleanroom Technologies Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Cleanroom Technologies Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 12.93 billion

USD 12.93 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.39 billion

USD 9.39 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.6%

Cleanroom Technologies Market Trends & Insights:

The consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The modular cleanrooms segment dominated the market with a 51.4% share in 2025.

The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market with a share of 48.5% in 2025.

The North American cleanroom technologies market accounted for a share of 35.4% in 2025.

Various factors, such as regulatory, technological, and industry-specific aspects, are collectively driving the growth of cleanroom technologies. Manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices are investing in advanced contamination-control systems, such as isolators, modular cleanrooms, and real-time monitoring solutions, mainly because of the global standards that have become stricter, like EU GMP Annex 1, revisions to ISO 14644, and increasing FDA scrutiny. Biologics, cell and gene therapies, vaccines, and high-potency APIs require ultra-sterile manufacturing environments, which in turn increase the demand for high-performance HEPA/ULPA filtration, VHP sterilization, barrier technologies, and advanced HVAC systems. Besides, the growth of outsourced manufacturing (CMOs/CDMOs), the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, the increased focus on infection prevention post-COVID-19, and the ongoing global investments in R&D facilities have also been significant drivers for the demand for cleanroom solutions that are flexible, modular, and rapidly deployable. These factors are, therefore, creating a huge demand for cleanroom technologies across multiple industries.

By product type, the safety consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cleanroom technologies market for consumables is expected to grow due to the higher demand from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, semiconductor, and medical device manufacturing, where wipes, gloves, filters, and garments for single-use are mandatory to control contamination; the imposition of strict regulatory requirements and quality standards that consumers must comply with are frequently replacing the consumables to clean up to the desired levels; the increase in production volumes and the trend toward miniaturization in the high-tech industry sectors are further raising the consumption rates; the greater emphasis on preventing infections, increasing efficiency in operations, and keeping the cleanroom maintenance cost-effective, in turn, is leading to the uptake of the latest, high-quality consumable products.

By type, The standard cleanrooms segment is expected to account for the second largest share in the cleanroom technologies market.

The global cleanroom technologies market for standard cleanrooms are on the rise, and this is mainly due to the increasing demand from the pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and electronics industries that need affordable controlled environments, rigorous regulations and quality standards that require establishing cleanroom class and compliance, worldwide manufacturing and R&D facilities expansion, and the liking for modular, scalable cleanroom solutions that provide faster installation, lower initial costs, and easier maintenance compared to custom construction.

By end user, the pharmaceutical industry accounts for the largest share in the cleanroom technologies market.

The cleanroom technologies market is witnessing an upward trend in the pharmaceutical industry, attributed to stringent regulatory requirements for contamination control and product quality, increasing worldwide demand for sterile and high-purity drugs, and the manufacture of biologics and advanced therapies. The growth in the market is also supported by increased R&D and production investments and the continuous need for cleanroom environments that are reliable for aseptic processing, validation, and compliance during the entire drug development and manufacturing lifecycle.

North America accounts for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the animal parasiticides market. This is mainly due to rising pet ownership rates, preventive animal healthcare knowledge, and routine parasite control practices in the region. The region sustained demand through its advanced veterinary infrastructure, high companion animal health spending, and early adoption of new long-acting parasiticide products. North America's market dominance was strengthened by a robust presence of animal health companies and the region's effective regulatory approval system.

Top Companies in Cleanroom Technologies Market:

The Top Companies in Cleanroom Technologies Market include Exyte AG (Germany), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (US), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Bouygues Group (France), Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), Colandis GMBH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Angstrom Technology (US), Octanorm-Vertriebs-GMBH (Germany), Camfil (Sweden), Parteco SRL (Italy), Berkshire Corporation (US), Airplan (Spain), Clean Air Technology, Inc.(US), Weiss Technik (Germany) and Atlas Environments, Ltd. (UK).

