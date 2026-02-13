Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Ancheng, a Shenzhen-based manufacturer operating through Eco Ancheng China, announced the commissioning of an additional bagasse-based production line at its primary manufacturing facility.

New Production Line Commissioned in Shenzhen Facility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11704/283550_3a16a02624f9ebd9_001full.jpg

The company stated that the new production line became operational in January 2026 and is intended to increase output capacity for molded fiber plates, bowls, cups, and food containers. According to Ancheng, the expansion supports current order volumes and supply agreements with distributors and commercial buyers.

Production Capacity Expansion

Ancheng reported that the newly commissioned line integrates automated forming, trimming, and drying systems designed to standardize manufacturing output. Installation and calibration were completed in December 2025, followed by phased activation at the beginning of the year.

According to the company, the expansion increases facility throughput and provides additional scheduling flexibility across production batches. The company noted that the added capacity supports coordination with domestic and export clients served through its Shenzhen operations.

"The commissioning of this production line is part of our structured operational planning," said Sven Wang, Manager of Ancheng. "The added capacity supports production continuity and allows us to align output levels with existing contractual requirements."

Manufacturing Integration and Process Controls

Ancheng stated that its manufacturing operations utilize sugarcane bagasse as a primary raw material in molded fiber production. The company indicated that process oversight includes workflow sequencing, equipment monitoring, and internal quality checks.

According to the company, the facility upgrade required adjustments to production layout and utility configuration to integrate the new line into existing operations. The expansion was completed without disruption to previously scheduled shipments.

The company added that its operational model reflects broader industry activity among biodegradable tableware manufacturers, where capacity planning and equipment modernization remain ongoing priorities.

Distribution and Forward Planning

Ancheng reported that logistics coordination and inventory management procedures were updated to reflect the revised output levels. The company stated that performance monitoring of the new production line will continue during the first half of 2026 to evaluate efficiency benchmarks.

According to Ancheng, additional capital allocation decisions will be determined by production demand and operational performance data.

About Ancheng

Ancheng is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer specializing in molded fiber foodservice products produced from plant-based materials. The company supplies commercial distributors and foodservice operators across domestic and international markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283550

Source: FG Newswire