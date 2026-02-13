Astrotech Corporation: Astrotech Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the "Company" or "Astrotech") reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended December 31, 2025.

Research and development expense was $1,832 thousand, a decline of 25% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 as the Company transitions from development stage to saleable products for its EN-SCAN Handheld GC and 1 st Detect Tracer 1000 product lines.

Detect Tracer 1000 product lines. Through December 31, 2025, the Company has deployed the TRACER 1000 trace detection system in approximately 35 locations in 16 countries across the United States, Europe and Asia.



"We continue to see positive momentum in our sales pipeline across our global markets year-to-date in fiscal year 2026. Customers in our end markets are increasingly recognizing the value of our mass spectrometry and gas chromatography solutions, which offer real-time operational results and extensive reference libraries that can be tailored to specific end market applications. We believe our library capabilities are of particular interest in the explosives and narcotics trace detection markets, as new narcotics and explosives are being discovered, leading to an urgent need for the ability to expand screening capabilities for both public safety and law enforcement in particular," said Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we have strengthened our team with the appointment of Scott Bartley as Interim Chief Financial Officer and David Spada as Director of Global Sales in our 1st Detect subsidiary as we move toward sustained revenue growth and global scale."

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) is an instrumentation company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech's core technology to serve specialized markets:

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening.

AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the processing of agriculture products.

Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing.

BreathTech is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions.

EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental GC-MS for on-site testing of air, water and soil.



Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.astrotechcorp.com

ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue - 148 - 261 - 445 - 295 Cost of revenue 140 106 249 131 Gross profit 8 155 196 164 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,077 2,039 3,857 3,727 Research and development 1,832 2,437 3,776 4,386 Total operating expenses 3,909 4,476 7,633 8,113 Loss from operations (3,901 - (4,321 - (7,437 - (7,949 - Other income and expense, net (26 - 312 45 662 Loss from operations before income taxes (3,927 - (4,009 - (7,392 - (7,287 - Income tax expense - - - - Net loss - (3,927 - - (4,009 - - (7,392 - - (7,287 - Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 1,676 1,638 1,675 1,634 Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Net loss per common share - (2.34 - - (2.45 - - (4.41 - - (4.46 - Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Net loss - (3,927 - - (4,009 - - (7,392 - - (7,287 - Available-for-sale securities: Net unrealized gain (loss) 168 (219 - 316 97 Total comprehensive loss - (3,759 - - (4,228 - - (7,076 - - (7,190 -

ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, June 30, 2025 2025 (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 3,095 - 3,100 Short-term investments 7,037 15,108 Accounts receivable 133 485 Inventory, net: Raw materials 2,865 2,194 Work-in-process 496 425 Finished goods 310 310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 412 353 Total current assets 14,348 21,975 Property and equipment, net 2,975 2,395 Intangible asset, net 50 48 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,977 2,225 Other assets, net 346 346 Total assets - 19,696 - 26,989 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - 649 - 1,066 Payroll related accruals 411 529 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 570 451 Lease liabilities, current 268 405 Total current liabilities 1,898 2,451 Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net of current portion 96 164 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,184 2,274 Total liabilities 4,178 4,889 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders' equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 280,898 shares of Series D issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively; 1,769,269 shares issued at December, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively 190,643 190,643 Treasury shares, 10,316 at December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively (119 - (119 - Additional paid-in capital 83,804 83,310 Accumulated deficit (258,262 - (250,870 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (548 - (864 - Total stockholders' equity 15,518 22,100 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 19,696 - 26,989

Note: The balance sheet at June 30, 2025 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by the United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.