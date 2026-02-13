Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E1W0 | ISIN: US87157B4005 | Ticker-Symbol: H6K0
Frankfurt
12.02.26 | 08:05
7,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5007,65007:18
0,0000,00007:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lumine Group Completes Acquisition of Synchronoss Technologies

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) and Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group") (TSXV: LMN), a global buy-and-hold forever acquirer of communications and media software businesses, today announced that Lumine Group, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has completed the purchase of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCR) ("Synchronoss").

Synchronoss, incorporated in 2000, has served global operators for more than twenty years, evolving from its origins in service activation solutions to a modern portfolio anchored by Synchronoss' Tier 1 operator-branded personal cloud services. In recent years, Synchronoss executed a cloud-first transformation that strengthened its core business and aligned its long-term strategy with the needs of communications service providers worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN) acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Synchronoss' SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how Synchronoss' Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

Lumine Group Media Relations Contact
Erini Andriopoulos
Senior Director of Marketing & Communications, Lumine Group
+1-437-353-4910
erini.andriopoulos@luminegroup.com

For Synchronoss Press Contact
Springboard
Domenick Cilea, President
Domenick.cilea@SpringBoardPR.com

Investor Relations Contact
ICR Inc
Ryan Gardella, Senior Vice President
Ryan.Gardella@icrinc.com

Constellation Contact

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.