Bogota Savings Bank: Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the "Company"), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 of $680,000 or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $930,000 or $0.07 per basic and diluted share for the comparable prior year period. The Company reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $2.1 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the prior year.

Other Financial Highlights:

Total assets decreased $66.7 million, or 6.9%, to $904.9 million at December 31, 2025 from $971.5 million at December 31, 2024, largely due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and loans, offset by an increase in securities available for sale.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $16.6 million, or 31.8%, to $35.6 million at December 31, 2025 from $52.2 million at December 31, 2024, due to cash used to purchase securities available for sale.

Securities available for sale increased $17.8 million, or 12.7%, to $158.1 million at December 31, 2025 from $140.3 million at December 31, 2024. Average yields on securities available for sale increased 143 basis points from 3.88% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, to 5.31% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, due to the balance sheet restructuring that took place in December 2024.

Net loans decreased $64.1 million, or 9.0%, to $647.6 million at December 31, 2025 from $711.7 million at December 31, 2024 due to decreases in residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial and construction loans, offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans. Average yields on net loans increased 19 basis points from 4.69% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, to 4.88% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 due to a higher proportion of commercial real estate loans.

Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $652.4 million, increasing $10.3 million, or 1.6%, as compared to $642.2 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $14.8 million increase in interest-bearing deposits offset by a $4.5 million decrease in non-interest bearing checking accounts. The average rate paid on deposits decreased 43 basis points to 3.30% for 2025 from 3.73% for 2024 due to lower market interest rates and an increase in NOW accounts, which increased $10.5 million, or 19.0%, to $65.5 million at December 31, 2025 from $55.0 million at December 31, 2024. The cost of such accounts also increased 23 basis points to 2.76% for 2025 from 2.53% for 2024.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $78.9 million, or 45.8% to $93.3 million at December 31, 2025 from $172.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 76,673 shares of its common stock at a cost of $656,000, pursuant to its current program, which allows for the repurchase of up to 237,950 shares.

Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "This year's results reflect the strength of our strategy and the disciplined execution of our team. After navigating a challenging period, we made significant strides returning to profitability with 2025 net income of $2.1 million compared to a loss of $2.2 million the prior year. With a more resilient balance sheet and a clear focus on responsible growth, we are well positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and a meaningful impact across our communities. As we look ahead, we remain focused on investing in our customers, expanding our capabilities, and delivering consistent long-term value. Our 2026 growth plan includes a new branch location in Central/Southern New Jersey, with an anticipated opening in early summer. We continue to work through our sixth stock buyback program with a commitment to adding shareholder value."

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Net income increased by $1.6 million to net income of $681,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from a net loss of $930,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $359,000 in interest income, a $1.5 million decrease in interest expense and a decrease of $460,000 in income tax expense, offset by a $229,000 increase in non-interest expense and a $193,000 decrease in non-interest income.

Interest income increased $359,000, or 3.4%, from $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to $11.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 due to higher yields on interest-earning assets offset by lower average balances.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $167,000, or 87.4%, to $358,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $191,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to a $12.7 million increase in the average balance to $26.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $13.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, reflecting the increase of liquidity due to lower loan originations. Due to rate cuts enacted by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in the third and fourth quarters of the year, the yield on cash and cash equivalents decreased 20 basis points from 5.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to 5.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Interest income on loans decreased $110,000, or 1.3%, to $8.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 primarily due to a $55.4 million decrease in the average balance to $662.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $717.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, offset by a 31 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.73% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to 5.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Interest income on securities increased $409,000, or 24.7%, to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 primarily due to a 146 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to 5.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as a result of the balance sheet restructuring that took place in December 2025 offset by a $17.7 million decrease in the average balance to $157.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $175.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Interest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 17.7%, from $8.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to $6.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 due to lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities and a $72.1 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $805.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to $733.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the use of cash flow hedges reduced interest expense by $76,000, compared to $280,000 in the same period of 2024.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $657,000, or 14.5%, to $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was due to a 51 basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits to 3.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 4.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average balances of certificates of deposit decreased slightly to $501.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $501.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 while NOW and money market accounts and savings accounts increased $5.1 million and $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings decreased $774,000, or 40.8%, from $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The decrease was due to a decrease in the average balance of borrowings of $84.3 million to $107.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $192.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, which was partially offset by an increase in the average cost of 20 basis points to 4.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 3.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $85.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 71.6%, to $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase reflected a 90 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 0.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Our net interest margin increased 91 basis points to 2.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 1.09% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

We recorded a $218,000 recovery for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to no provision for credit losses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025. The recovery in the fourth quarter of 2024 and no provisions in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects the decrease in the loan portfolio and no charge-offs.

Non-interest income decreased bthe193,000, or 46.1%, to $226,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $419,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Gain on sale of loans decreased $20,000, or 100.0%, due to no sales during 2025 and gain on sale of assets in 2024 was higher by $68,000 as proceeds from the sale-leaseback transaction exceeded the loss on securities. Other income decreased $96,000 due to a net loss on the investment in a limited partnership.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $229,000, or 6.3%, over the comparable December 31, 2024 period. Occupancy and equipment increased $380,000, or 109.0%, due to higher lease expense associated with the sale leaseback transaction that took place in December 2024. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $10,000, or 0.4%, due to lower headcount. Professional fees increased $15,000, or 13.6%, due to higher legal costs in 2025. FDIC insurance premiums decreased $16,000, or 14.0%, due to a lower assessment rate in 2025. Data processing expense decreased $33,000, or 11.9%, due to lower processing costs. Director fees decreased $104,000, or 66.7%, due to lower pension expense. The decrease in advertising expense of $20,000, or 32.4%, was due to reduced promotions for branch locations and less promotions on deposit and loan products. Other expense increased $15,000, or 7.1%, due to higher miscellaneous expenses.

Income tax expense decreased $460,000, or 102.3%, to a benefit of $11,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from an expense of $450,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was due to tax reserves on uncertain deferred tax assets that were required in 2024.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Net income increased by $4.3 million, or 196.3%, to net income of $2.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from net loss of $2.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $4.9 million in net interest income, an increase of $420,000 in non-interest income offset by an increase of $707,000 in non-interest expense and an increase of $353,000 in income tax.

Interest income increased $1.3 million, or 3.0%, from $41.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to $43.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 due to higher yields on interest-earning assets offset by lower average balances.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $302,000, or 49.8%, to $908,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from $606,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024due to a 72 basis point decrease in the average yield from 5.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to 5.22% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 due to the lower interest rate environment for most of 2025, offset by a $7.2 million increase in the average balance to $17.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from $10.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024

Interest income on loans increased $110,000, or 0.3%, to $33.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $33.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 primarily due to a 19 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.69% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to 4.88% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 offset by a $26.3 million decrease in the average balance to $686.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from $713.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Interest income on securities increased $1.0 million, or 14.5%, to $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from $6.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due to a 143 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.88% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to 5.31% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, offset by a $29.1 million decrease in the average balance of securities to $149.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from $178.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Interest expense decreased $3.7 million, or 11.7%, from $31.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to $27.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 due to lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the use of cash flow hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $644,000, compared to $1.5 million for 2024.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $2.1 million, or 8.7%, to $22.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from $24.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was due to a 32 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.65% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from 3.97% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and a $3.9 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. The average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $15.6 million to $492.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from $508.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 while NOW and money market accounts and savings accounts increased $6.4 million and $5.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings decreased $1.5 million, or 23.1%, from $6.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to $5.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. The decrease was due to a decrease in the average balance of borrowings of $48.1 million to $127.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from $176.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was offset by an increase in the average cost of 22 basis points to 3.97% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from 3.76% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due to maturity of low cost borrowings. At December 31, 2025, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $85.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.

Net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 46.6%, to $15.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from $10.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase reflected a 63 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.29% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from 0.66% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Our net interest margin increased 64 basis points to 1.80% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from 1.16% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

We recorded a $130,000 recovery of credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to a $148,000 recovery for credit losses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 which reflected a decrease in the loan portfolio, as well as no charge-offs during the years. This recovery was inclusive of the effect due to the transfer of certain securities from the held to maturity portfolio to the available for sale portfolio, which resulted in a $108,000 recovery for credit losses for the 2024 period.

Non-interest income increased by $420,000, or 31.1%, primarily due to an increase in bank owned life insurance of $564,000, or 64.7%, due to collection of death proceeds in 2025 offset by a decrease of $96,000 in other income due to a net loss on the investment in a limited partnership.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $707,000, or 8.8%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Occupancy and equipment increased $1.2 million, or 82.7%, due to higher lease expense associated with the sale leaseback transaction that took place in December 2024. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $251,000, or 2.9%, due to a lower employee count when compared to 2024. Professional fees increased $265,000 or 33.5%, due to higher legal expense. Data processing decreased $47,000, or 3.9%, due to lower processing costs. Other expense decreased $168,000, or 17.5%, due to lower miscellaneous expenses.

Income tax expense increased $353,000, to a benefit of $18,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from a benefit of $372,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in expense was due to $4.1 million, or 118.0%, of higher taxable income. The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were (0.88%) and (14.62%), respectively.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $904.9 million at December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of $66.7 million, or 6.9%, from December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $16.6 million during the period primarily due to purchases of securities available for sale. Net loans decreased $64.1 million, or 9.0%, due to $105.1 million in repayments, partially offset by new production of $41.0 million. This resulted in a $28.9 million decrease in the balance of residential loans, a $21.1 million decrease in construction loans, a $3.0 decrease in commercial and industrial loans and a decrease of $15.2 million in multi-family loans. These decreases were offset by a $4.0 million increase in commercial real estate loans. Due to the interest rate environment, we have seen a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods. Securities available for sale increased $17.8 million or 12.7%, due to the purchases of mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds. The Company also made a $2.5 million equity investment as part of a $10 million commitment to fund a limited partnership that invests in sale leaseback transactions.

Delinquent loans increased $13.3 million to $27.6 million, or 3.1% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The increase was mostly due to three commercial real estate loans with a balance of $13.7 million with no specific reserves needed. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets decreased to $13.1 million and were 1.5% of total assets at December 31, 2025. No loans were charged-off during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024. The Company's allowance for credit losses was 0.39% of total loans and 18.7% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.37% of total loans and 18.8% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, $10.9 million, or 83.2%, of the total non-performing loans consisted of one construction loan with a loan -to-value of 45%, which required no specific reserve. The Bank has limited exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space.

Total liabilities decreased $70.3 million, or 8.4%, to $764.0 million mainly due to a $78.9 million decrease in borrowings offset by a $10.3 million increase in deposits. Total deposits increased $10.3 million, or 1.6%, to $652.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $642.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits reflected an increase in certificate of deposit accounts, which increased by $11.0 million to $493.9 million from $482.9 million at December 31, 2024, an increase in NOW deposits of $10.5 million to $65.5 million at December 31, 2025 from $55.0 million at December 31, 2024 and an increase in savings accounts which increased by $7.6 million from $47.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $54.6 million at December 31, 2025. These increases were offset by a decrease in money market deposit accounts, which decreased by $14.3 million to $10.2 million from $24.6 million at December 31, 2024 and by a decrease in noninterest bearing demand accounts, which decreased by $4.5 million from $32.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $28.2 million at December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, brokered deposits were $109.7 million or 16.8% of deposits and municipal deposits were $45.1 million or 6.9% of deposits. At December 31, 2025, uninsured deposits represented 6.9% of the Bank's total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $78.9 million, or 45.8% due to the increase in deposits and the decrease in assets. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $232.9 million, of which $93.3 million is advanced.

Total stockholders' equity increased $3.6 million to $140.9 million at December 31, 2025, from $137.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due to a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the securities portfolio of $1.6 million and net income of $2.1 million, offset by the repurchase of 123,603 shares of stock at a total cost of $1.1 million. At December 31, 2025, the Company's ratio of average stockholders' equity-to-average total assets was 15.13%, compared to 14.10% at December 31, 2024.



BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited)

2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 11,584,648 - 18,020,527 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 24,013,947 34,211,681 Cash and cash equivalents 35,598,595 52,232,208 Securities available for sale 158,064,631 140,307,447 Loans, net of allowance $2,529,949 and $2,620,949, at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 647,645,607 711,716,236 Premises and equipment, net 4,399,202 4,727,302 Regulatory stock 5,403,900 8,923,000 Accrued interest receivable 4,261,410 4,232,563 Core deposit intangibles 107,604 152,893 Bank owned life insurance 31,774,855 31,859,604 Right-of-use asset 10,265,125 10,776,596 Investment in limited partnership 2,413,320 - Other assets 5,013,251 6,562,035 Total assets - 904,947,500 - 971,489,884 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing - 28,177,516 - 32,681,963 Interest bearing 624,269,541 609,506,079 Total deposits 652,447,057 642,188,042 FHLB advances-short term 20,000,000 29,500,000 FHLB advances-long term 73,322,132 142,673,182 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,591,007 2,809,205 Lease liability 10,434,759 10,780,363 Other liabilities 5,244,197 6,249,932 Total liabilities 764,039,152 834,200,724 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024 - - Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 12,925,572 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 13,059,175 at December 31, 2024 129,255 130,592 Additional Paid-In capital 54,949,369 55,269,962 Retained earnings 92,097,426 90,006,648 Unearned ESOP shares (356,188 shares at December 31, 2025 and 382,933 shares at December 31, 2024) (4,219,390 - (4,520,594 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,048,312 - (3,597,448 - Total stockholders' equity 140,908,348 137,289,160 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 904,947,500 - 971,489,884

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income Loans - 8,412,695 - 8,522,844 - 33,521,481 - 33,411,221 Securities Taxable 2,058,915 1,641,126 7,932,326 6,888,462 Tax-exempt 2,890 11,483 11,571 50,892 Other interest-earning assets 478,336 418,634 1,543,744 1,399,170 Total interest income 10,952,836 10,594,087 43,009,122 41,749,745 Interest expense Deposits 5,542,688 6,200,367 22,454,118 24,584,690 FHLB advances 1,121,208 1,894,789 5,084,182 6,613,845 Total interest expense 6,663,896 8,095,156 27,538,300 31,198,535 Net interest income 4,288,940 2,498,931 15,470,822 10,551,210 Provision (credit) for credit losses - (218,000 - (130,000 - (148,000 - Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 4,288,940 2,716,931 15,600,822 10,699,210 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 55,668 64,285 230,945 228,685 Gain on sale of loans - 20,232 37,830 31,942 Gain on sale of properties 5,973 9,005,245 5,973 9,005,245 Loss on sale of securities - (8,930,843 - - (8,930,843 - Bank-owned life insurance 223,722 223,616 1,436,078 871,753 Other (59,627 - 36,202 57,330 141,622 Total non-interest income 225,736 418,737 1,768,156 1,348,404 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,335,741 2,345,404 8,499,609 8,750,350 Occupancy and equipment 729,104 348,778 2,680,587 1,467,517 FDIC insurance assessment 94,947 110,464 403,905 424,090 Data processing 242,222 274,889 1,156,153 1,203,181 Advertising 41,135 60,840 172,985 371,790 Director fees 51,813 155,699 536,191 622,799 Professional fees 121,742 107,129 1,054,456 789,646 Other 227,678 212,632 792,592 960,230 Total non-interest expense 3,844,382 3,615,835 15,296,478 14,589,603 Income (loss) before income taxes 670,294 (480,167 - 2,072,500 (2,541,989 - Income tax (benefit) expense (10,517 - 449,834 (18,278 - (371,569 - Net income (loss) - 680,811 - (930,001 - - 2,090,778 - (2,170,420 - Earnings (loss) per Share - basic - 0.05 - (0.07 - - 0.17 - (0.17 - Earnings (loss) per Share - diluted - 0.05 - (0.07 - - 0.17 - (0.17 - Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 12,605,383 12,686,765 12,632,118 12,767,628 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 12,608,747 12,686,765 12,634,039 12,767,628

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED RATIOS

(unaudited) At or For the Three Months

Ended December

31, At or For the Twelve

Months Ended December

31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios(1)- Return (loss) on average assets (2) 0.28 - (0.09 )% 0.22 - (0.22 )% Return (loss) on average equity (3) 1.83 - (0.68 )% 1.47 - (1.59 )% Interest rate spread(4) 1.51 - 0.61 - 1.29 - 0.66 - Net interest margin(5) 2.00 - 1.09 - 1.80 - 1.16 - Efficiency ratio(6) 85.15 - 123.93 - 88.29 - 122.61 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.11 - 113.67 - 114.48 - 114.48 - Net loans to deposits 99.26 - 110.83 - 99.26 - 110.83 - Equity to assets(7) 15.18 - 13.99 - 15.13 - 14.10 - Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 15.80 - 13.34 - Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 0.39 - 0.37 - Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans 19.38 - 18.77 - Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period 0.00 - 0.00 - Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans 2.01 - 1.95 - Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 1.44 - 1.44 -

(1 - Certain performance ratios for the three-month periods are annualized. (2 - Represents net income divided by average total assets. (3 - Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (4 - Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5%. (5 - Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024. (6 - Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (7 - Represents average stockholders' equity divided by average total assets.

LOANS

Loans are summarized as follows at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Real estate: Residential First Mortgage - 443,894,498 - 472,747,542 Commercial Real Estate 121,960,681 118,008,866 Multi-Family Real Estate 58,944,579 74,152,418 Construction 22,046,399 43,183,657 Commercial and Industrial 3,211,338 6,163,747 Consumer 118,061 80,955 Total loans 650,175,556 714,337,185 Allowance for credit losses (2,529,949 - (2,620,949 - Net loans - 647,645,607 - 711,716,236

The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated (unaudited).

At December 31, 2025 2024 Amount Percent Average

Rate Amount Percent Average

Rate Noninterest bearing demand accounts - 28,177,516 4.32 - - - - 32,681,963 5.09 - - - NOW accounts 65,532,122 10.04 2.76 55,048,614 8.62 2.53 Money market accounts 10,244,512 1.57 0.44 24,578,021 2.18 0.58 Savings accounts 54,558,439 8.36 2.13 47,001,817 7.30 1.9 Certificates of deposit 493,934,468 75.70 3.75 482,877,627 76.81 4.37 Total - 652,447,057 100.00 - 3.30 - - 642,188,042 100.00 - 3.73 -

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average Interest and Yield/ Average Interest and Yield/ Balance Dividends Cost(3) Balance Dividends Cost(3) (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 26,203 - 358 5.41 - - 13,547 - 191 5.61 - Loans 662,072 8,412 5.04 - 717,433 8,523 4.73 - Securities 157,645 2,062 5.23 - 175,308 1,653 3.77 - Other interest-earning assets 6,075 121 7.98 - 9,711 227 9.37 - Total interest-earning assets 851,995 10,953 5.11 - 915,999 10,594 4.61 - Non-interest-earning assets 66,484 63,511 Total assets - 918,479 - 979,510 Liabilities and equity: NOW and money market accounts - 72,458 - 454 2.49 - - 67,362 - 366 2.16 - Savings accounts 52,085 282 2.15 - 44,425 213 1.91 - Certificates of deposit 501,341 4,807 3.80 - 501,875 5,621 4.46 - Total interest-bearing deposits 625,884 5,543 3.51 - 613,662 6,200 4.02 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances(1) 107,888 1,121 4.12 - 192,196 1,895 3.92 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 733,772 6,664 3.60 - 805,858 8,095 4.00 - Non-interest-bearing deposits 27,491 32,734 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 17,785 3,837 Total liabilities 779,048 842,429 Total equity 139,431 137,081 Total liabilities and equity - 918,479 - 979,510 Net interest income - 4,289 - 2,499 Interest rate spread(2) 1.51 - 0.61 - Net interest margin(3) 2.00 - 1.09 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.11 - 113.67 -

1. Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended December 31, 2025and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $76,000 and $280,000 respectively. 2. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average Interest and Yield/ Average Interest and Yield/ Balance Dividends Cost(3) Balance Dividends Cost(3) (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 17,390 - 908 5.22 - - 10,197 - 606 5.94 - Loans 686,850 33,521 4.88 - 713,138 33,412 4.69 - Securities 149,549 7,944 5.31 - 178,684 6,939 3.88 - Other interest-earning assets 6,974 636 9.12 - 9,106 793 8.71 - Total interest-earning assets 860,763 43,009 5.00 - 911,125 41,750 4.58 - Non-interest-earning assets 58,254 59,511 Total assets - 919,017 - 970,636 Liabilities and equity: NOW and money market accounts - 73,918 - 1,792 2.42 - - 67,561 - 1,359 2.01 - Savings accounts 49,298 1,025 2.08 - 43,975 821 1.87 - Certificates of deposit 492,766 19,637 3.98 - 508,327 22,405 4.41 - Total interest-bearing deposits 615,982 22,454 3.65 - 619,863 24,585 3.97 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances(1) 127,933 5,084 3.97 - 175,997 6,614 3.76 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 743,915 27,538 3.70 - 795,860 31,199 3.92 - Non-interest-bearing deposits 31,008 31,572 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 5,067 6,303 Total liabilities 779,990 833,735 Total equity 139,027 136,901 Total liabilities and equity - 919,017 - 970,636 Net interest income - 15,471 - 10,551 Interest rate spread(2) 1.29 - 0.66 - Net interest margin(3) 1.80 - 1.16 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.71 - 114.48 -

1. Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $664,000 and $1.5 million, respectively. 2. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Compared to Three 2025 Compared to Twelve Months Months Ended December 31, 2024 Ended December 31, 2024 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (In thousands) (unaudited) Interest income: Cash and cash equivalents - 213 - (46 - - 167 - 383 - (81 - - 302 Loans receivable (2,465 - 2,354 (111 - (1,254 - 1,363 109 Securities (973 - 1,382 409 (1,258 - 2,263 1,005 Other interest earning assets (76 - (30 - (106 - (193 - 36 (157 - Total interest-earning assets (3,301 - 3,660 359 (2,322 - 3,581 1,259 Interest expense: NOW and money market accounts 29 59 - 88 137 296 433 Savings accounts 40 29 69 105 99 204 Certificates of deposit (6 - (808 - (814 - (664 - (2,104 - (2,768 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1,382 - 608 (774 - (1,887 - 357 (1,530 - Total interest-bearing liabilities (1,319 - (112 - (1,431 - (2,309 - (1,352 - (3,661 - Net decrease in net interest income - (1,982 - - 3,772 - 1,790 - (13 - - 4,933 - 4,920

