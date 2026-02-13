First Bank's CEO Adam Currie Elected Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank is pleased to announce that Adam Currie, President and CEO of First Bank, has been elected as a Class A Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Currie brings over 20 years of financial services expertise to his role at First Bank. He was appointed President in November 2023 and Chief Executive Officer in February 2025. Previously, he served as Chief Banking Officer, overseeing retail banking, commercial banking, and community markets. Currie earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

His appointment is part of the 2025-2027 term for the Richmond Fed's Board of Directors, which includes business and community leaders from across the Fifth Federal Reserve District comprising North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and most of West Virginia.

"I am honored to serve as a Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond," said Currie. "This role presents a valuable opportunity to contribute to the economic vitality of our region while bringing the perspective of regional banking to important policy discussions. I look forward to working alongside my fellow directors to support the Federal Reserve's mission and serve the Fifth District."

As a Class A Director, Currie will help provide insight into regional economic conditions and the needs of the banking industry, supporting the Federal Reserve's ongoing mission to foster economic stability and strength across the Fifth District.

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.7 billion. As a state-chartered community-focused bank, First Bank operates 113 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions and helpful local expertise to help our customers achieve their dreams. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

