ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 17:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gen Digital Inc.: How We Build Trust Through Our Work and Culture

A closer look at Gen's corporate responsibility efforts, workplace culture and global impact in 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Trust isn't created by software alone. It's shaped by the values, teams and decisions behind it.

At Gen, responsibility isn't separate from our work in security and privacy; it's foundational to it. How we govern our business, support our people and invest in communities directly influences the trust people place in our products. In 2025, that approach was recognized across multiple fronts, reflecting a consistent focus on responsibility, impact and long-term value.

Responsibility is built into how we operate

Gen was named to Newsweek's ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies for the third year in a row, a recognition based on performance across more than 30 indicators evaluated by Newsweek and its research partners, spanning environmental impact, social responsibility and governance practices.

This recognition reflects how responsibility is embedded into our operating model, not treated as a parallel initiative, but as part of how decisions are made and progress is measured.

Investing in the people behind the products

Trust is also built from the inside out.

In 2025, Newsweek recognized Gen across eight of its America's Greatest Workplaces lists, including:

  • Parents & Families

  • Mental Well-being

  • America's Greatest Workplaces 2025

These rankings reflect sustained investment in employee experience, engagement and flexibility, creating an environment where people can do meaningful work and grow over time.

Advancing women in cybersecurity

Building a safer digital future requires broader participation, especially in an industry where representation has historically lagged.

Gen was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, recognizing efforts to support advancement and professional development through programs such as:

  • WONDER, Employee Resource Group for women

  • Geniverse, which provides ongoing development opportunities across global teams

These internal efforts are reinforced by external partnerships focused on expanding access to cybersecurity education and careers, including Czechitas, Women4Cyber and the Nasscom Foundation in Europe and India.

Extending impact beyond Gen

Our responsibility work extends beyond our own teams. Our ongoing partnership with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) on Surf Smart 2.0 was recognized at the Third Sector Awards in the Big Impact category. To date, the program has reached more than 850,000 young women and girls across 100 countries, providing practical digital safety skills and supporting young leaders working to make the internet a safer place.

One standard, everywhere

Across governance, workplace culture and community impact, the throughline is consistency.

The same principle that guides how we build security products also guides how we operate as a company: long-term trust is earned through care, accountability and real-world impact.

To learn more about these initiatives and our broader approach to responsibility, explore our latest Social Impact Report.

Find more stories and multimedia from Gen Digital Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gen Digital Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gen
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gen Digital Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/how-we-build-trust-through-our-work-and-culture-1137584

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
