Hiru Corp.: AMEEREX Signs Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of the Corcoran Canyon 45.6 Million Ounce Silver Project

ATLANTA, GA AND DOHA, QATAR / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) ("Ameerex" or the "Company" today announced that it has signed a Definitive Agreement for the acquisition of the Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada, advancing the transaction beyond the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) previously announced on December 8, 2025.

The Corcoran Canyon project hosts approximately 45.6 million silver-equivalent ounces (AgEq) supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report, positioning it as a significant silver asset within a Tier-1 North American mining jurisdiction.

AMEEREX moves forward under agreed terms to consolidate this silver resource within its portfolio amid continued strength in the silver market.

About AMEEREX Corporation

AMEEREX Corporation is a U.S.-based strategic investment and resource development company with a diversified portfolio spanning critical minerals, precious metals, and energy assets.

Under the leadership of CEO and Chairman Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani, who brings significant international finance and investment expertise, the company is positioned to identify and capitalize on diverse market opportunities in the Mining and Energy sectors. HIRU's strategy

leverages its strong Qatari connections and global network to pursue value-creating investments and strategic partnerships.

