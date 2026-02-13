Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
13.02.2026 17:38 Uhr
Hiru Corp.: AMEEREX Signs Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of the Corcoran Canyon 45.6 Million Ounce Silver Project

ATLANTA, GA AND DOHA, QATAR / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) ("Ameerex" or the "Company" today announced that it has signed a Definitive Agreement for the acquisition of the Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada, advancing the transaction beyond the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) previously announced on December 8, 2025.

The Corcoran Canyon project hosts approximately 45.6 million silver-equivalent ounces (AgEq) supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report, positioning it as a significant silver asset within a Tier-1 North American mining jurisdiction.

AMEEREX moves forward under agreed terms to consolidate this silver resource within its portfolio amid continued strength in the silver market.

About AMEEREX Corporation

AMEEREX Corporation is a U.S.-based strategic investment and resource development company with a diversified portfolio spanning critical minerals, precious metals, and energy assets.

Under the leadership of CEO and Chairman Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani, who brings significant international finance and investment expertise, the company is positioned to identify and capitalize on diverse market opportunities in the Mining and Energy sectors. HIRU's strategy

leverages its strong Qatari connections and global network to pursue value-creating investments and strategic partnerships.

Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) is a diversified natural-resources company operating across North America and Australia. The Company focuses on producing oil and gas assets, precious metals, and critical base-metal projects. Ameerex applies a disciplined acquisition strategy centered on clean title, immediate production, and long-term value creation.

Investor Relations

Ameerex Corporation - Doha, Qatar

3379 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 700
Atlanta, GA 30326
Email: info@ameerex.com
Phone: +1 775-312-2773

Corporate Communications
https://x.com/thehirucorp

OTC Markets

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HIRU

SOURCE: Hiru Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ameerex-otc-hiru-signs-definitive-agreement-for-the-acquisition-of-th-1137585

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
