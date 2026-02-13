RUBIS: Launch of an employees shareholding plan "Rubis Avenir 2026"

Paris, 13 February 2026, 5:45 pm



The Management Board, at its meeting of 6 January 2026, decided to launch an employee shareholding plan "Rubis Avenir 2026". This shareholding plan will be carried out by way of the sale by the Company of treasury shares for members of a Company Savings Plan of Group companies based in France.

The shares offer, established under Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, will cover a maximum of 400,076 shares corresponding to 400 000 existing treasury shares previously repurchased by the Company pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting on 12 June 2025 (22th resolution) to which will be added 76 existing treasury shares repurchased by the Company between 21 January and 3 February 2025, pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 June 2024 (22th resolution) that have not been subscribed during the employees shareholding plan "Rubis Avenir 2025".

The subscription price, set at €23.20, corresponds, in accordance with Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, to 72.5% of the average share price over the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Management Board. Employees will receive a company contribution.

The subscription period will run from 16 March to 3 April 2026.

The funds invested in Rubis shares through the "Rubis Avenir" mutual fund will be available at the end of a five-year lock-up period, except in cases where early release is allowed in accordance with Article R. 3324-22 of the French Labor Code.

The acquired shares under the offer are existing ordinary shares fully assimilated with the existing shares comprising Rubis' share capital.

The "Rubis Avenir" mutual fund was set up in 2002 to allow employees to invest in Rubis' capital, and thereby to strengthen the link between employees and the Company. Rubis has performed an employee shareholding plan each year since the fund's establishment.

As of 31 December 2025, employees of the Group held 2.36% of Rubis' share capital through the "Rubis Avenir" mutual fund.