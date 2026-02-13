Gold House Kicks Off New York Fashion Week With Inaugural Gold Lunar New Year Celebration at Chinese Tuxedo

Event co-hosted by Yerin Ha, Hudson Williams, Prabal Gurung, Eva Chen, Bowen Yang, Daniel Martin, Melissa King, Bach Mai, Kim Shui, Liam Oh, and more

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Gold House , the platform where culture shapes global opportunity, brought its inaugural Lunar New Year Gold Celebration to New York Fashion Week, uniting over 200 influential leaders and tastemakers through a joyous evening featuring intentional connections and cultural activations presented by Netflix's Bridgerton, Hennessy, Tatcha, and Publicis Groupe.

The celebration, held at Chinese Tuxedo and Opera House on historic Doyers Street in Chinatown, marked the first time that this cultural holiday-celebrated by billions globally-has been brought to life at scale during American fashion's most prestigious week. At the center of the evening was the principle of abundance-building-the foundational belief that prosperity, community, and joy are not finite resources but grow when cultivated collectively.

The evening was co-hosted by several of culture's brightest names across entertainment, fashion, beauty, hospitality, and philanthropy: Yerin Ha (Actor, Bridgerton Season 4), Hudson Williams (Actor, Heated Rivalry), Prabal Gurung (Designer, Author, and Activist), Eva Chen (VP of Fashion, Meta), Bowen Yang (Actor), Daniel Martin (Makeup Artist and Creative Director of Tatcha), Liam Oh (Actor, Boots), Melissa King (Chef and Author), Bach Mai (Designer), Kim Shui (Designer), Shirley and Walter Wang, Gloria Zhu and Stanley Tang, Christie and Joe Marchese, and Menardo Jimenez and family.

"Representation was never enough; this is about connection. And culture is the foundation of what brings us together to go further," said Gold House CEO Bing Chen.

Additional notable guests included Lola Tung, Anna Cathcart, Avantika, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Padma Lakshmi, Alexander Wang, Andrew Kwon, Dao-Yi Chow, Joseph Altuzarra, Phillip Lim, Alex and Maia Shibutani, Adrianne Ho, Alok Vaid-Menon, Amanda Nguyen, Anjula Acharia, Blake Abbie, Chriselle Lim, Emma Lovewell, Assemblymember Grace Lee, Isa Briones, Jade Bender, Jessel Taank, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Lauren Chan, Leenda Dong, Lily Chee, Ming Lee Simmons, Minnie Mills, Nick Pugliese, Phyllis Kao, Sean Kaufman, Shan Rizwan, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Suni Lee, Supriya Ganesh, Zine Tseng; and C-Suite leaders from ADWEEK, Business Insider, Brooks Brothers, Coach, Edelman, eos Products, e.l.f. Beauty, Female Founders Fund, Gap, Hearst, Penske Media, Poshmark, Publicis Groupe, Glow Recipe, McCann, Nasdaq, Semafor, The New York Times.

In an inspired fusion of East meets West, global phenomenon Bridgerton transported guests from Chinatown to the ballrooms of Regency England with an exclusive "Regency Lunar New Year" masquerade portrait lounge, inspired by Yerin Ha's groundbreaking role as Sophie Baek in the acclaimed fourth season of the Shondaland series.

"My culture is something I carry with me in every role I take on," said co-host Ha in remarks to the guests. "Celebrating this moment with Gold House feels especially meaningful, because Lunar New Year has always been about honoring our roots while moving boldly toward what's next."

Guests also stepped into a vibrant expression of modern heritage through custom-crafted Hennessy cocktails inspired by the Year of the Fire Horse. Asian flavors shone bright in the "Hennessy V.S.O.P Bloom," made with Hennessy V.S.O.P, Asian pear, chrysanthemum, honey, and yuzu, and the "Hennessy X.O Crimson Wave," featuring Hennessy X.O, sesame, red jujube, and Chinese bitters. As guests toasted to a prosperous and progressive year ahead, the rhythmic clack of Gold House's own mahjong tiles layered into bursts of karaoke late into the night, creating a space where culture, connection, and luxury came together.

The Lunar New Year Gold Celebration continues Gold House's mission to shape opportunity through culture and kicks off its expansion into cultural franchises centered around heritage holidays, artifacts, and stories. Alongside this event, Gold House has also launched a cultural guide and creator campaign to further educate on the various celebrations of the holiday throughout the diaspora, a bespoke narrative film , a limited edition custom mahjong set , and a number of other celebrations throughout New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

For further inquiries, please contact press@goldhouse.org.

ABOUT GOLD HOUSE:

Gold House is a platform where culture shapes global opportunity. Operating with the heart of a nonprofit and the reach of a world-class enterprise, Gold House brings people together through cultural experiences, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. We believe culture is the foundation of opportunity: it shapes who we are, who we know, how we love, what we build, and what becomes possible. Learn more at goldhouse.org .

SOURCE: Gold House

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/gold-house-kicks-off-new-york-fashion-week-with-inaugural-gold-lunar-new-year-1137594