Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will host the agency's 45th Annual Government Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation at SEC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on March 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The event will be webcast live. Registration information and an agenda are available on the event page.



The forum brings together members of the public and private sectors to discuss and provide suggestions to improve policy affecting how entrepreneurs, small businesses, and smaller public companies raise capital from investors.



"The annual Small Business Forum is a unique opportunity for innovators, investors, advisors, and policymakers to come together and help identify challenges in capital raising," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "I encourage members of the public to join us to share ideas and have their voices heard on ways to improve capital formation."



The event will feature appearances by SEC Commissioners and discussions with thought leaders from across the small business ecosystem on capital raising by early- to late-stage private companies and smaller public companies. Both in-person and online participants will have the opportunity to submit policy recommendations in advance by emailing smallbusiness@sec.gov by noon ET on March 5. Online voting to prioritize recommendations to be included in the report for the Commission and Congress will open to the public at the end of the event.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest