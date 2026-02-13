France's new Multiannual Energy Program (PPE 3) sets a solar target of 48?GW by 2030 and 55-80?GW by 2035, with 2.9?GW in tenders planned from 2026-2028. Industry welcomed the plan for providing investment visibility, supporting continued solar growth, and enabling gigafactory development.From pv magazine France Following the official announcement of photovoltaic targets in the new Multiannual Energy Program (PPE 3), Economy Minister Roland Lescure confirmed at a press conference that specifications for upcoming solar tenders will be published imminently. "We will launch a tender next week with ...

