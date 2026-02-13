Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28708 | ISIN: DE000A287088 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 17:01
0,100 
+42,86 % +0,030
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRI RESOURCES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGRI RESOURCES GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0103,58012.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 18:22 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Agri Resources Group S.A.

Agri Resources Group S.A. / Keyword: Insolvency
Agri Resources Group S.A.
13. Feb 2026 / 18:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dissemination of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

As previously communicated, AGRI RESOURCES GROUP S.A. (the "Company") has worked actively in order to implement its new business strategy and the restructuring of its bond in the interest of all stakeholders.

The Company regrets to inform that restructuring efforts have not succeeded and that further to a judgment of the Luxembourg Commercial Court (Tribunal d'arrondissement de Luxembourg), the Company has entered in a insolvency procedure in compliance with the Luxembourg Commercial Code.

The Luxembourg Commercial Court has appointed Me Nicolas Bernardy as Curator.

The creditors of the Company are invited to file a statement of claim accompanied by supporting documents with the Luxembourg Commercial Court or online via the following link: https://guichet.public.lu/fr/entreprises/sauvegarde-faillite/faillite/creancier/declaration-creance.html

AGRI RESOURCES GROUP S.A.

12, rue de Bastogne L-1217 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

E-Mail : nicolas.bernardy@brucherlaw.lu

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Agri Resources Group S.A.
12, Rue de Bastogne
L-1217 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Phone
Fax
Email
Homepage https://www.agri-resources.com
LEI 529900BTVBBK80K2NX09
Listed ? DE000A287088, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Freiverkehr, A28708;
Indices

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.