Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. Submits an Indication of Interest for Potential Commercial Mineral Leasing Rights on the Outer Continental Shelf near Alaskan Waters

MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. ("DSRM" or the "Company"), the parent company of autonomous underwater vehicle operator and subsea survey company Deep Sea Vision, LLC ("DSV"), announced today that the Company has submitted an indication of interest in response to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's (BOEM) recent Request for Information and Interest (RFI) published in the Federal Register regarding the potential for commercial leasing for Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) minerals offshore Alaska (Docket No. 2025-0318).

This indication of interest builds upon the Company's prior submissions for similar OCS RFIs, including areas near the Northern Mariana Islands and near the territory of American Samoa.

DSRM's submissions support and are driven by U.S. policy and commercial objectives of securing a more resilient U.S. supply of critical minerals, supporting economic growth and community development in each submission area, and advancing the transition to a more sustainable future. DSRM has received prior correspondence from BOEM confirming that, the Company is recognized as qualified to acquire and hold a marine minerals lease on OSC areas under applicable regulations.

Management Comment

Tony Romeo, DSRM's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Offshore Alaska may represent some of the highest mineral potential in U.S. waters, yet very little data exists about what minerals may actually be present on the seafloor. We believe it's worth taking a closer look and evaluating this opportunity further. Submitting this indication of interest is simply a next step in asking an important question: what resources might exist in our own EEZ's, and can they be explored responsibly? We're approaching this with discipline, scientific rigor, and an open mind."

Important Regulatory Notes

Submission of an indication of interest is a procedural process under BOEM's regulations and does not constitute issuance of an exploration license, a determination that DSRM has mineral rights, or an approval of any exploration plan. BOEM has not issued the Company any exploration license, lease, or other authorization for the areas described, and the Company currently holds no mineral rights in the indicated areas. There can be no assurance that a license or lease will be issued, that any area of interest will result in a lease or other commercial arrangement, or that DSRM will satisfy all requirements within any applicable time period.

About Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.

Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. ("DSRM") is a U.S.-based company focused on the responsible evaluation of subsea mineral opportunities and related subsea data acquisition and survey capabilities through its subsidiary, Deep Sea Vision, LL. The Company's mission is to support the secure supply of critical minerals essential to modern industry, renewable-energy technologies, and national defense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions, engineering and design milestones, data-gathering and evaluation activities, anticipated timelines, and potential future operations related to polymetallic nodule recovery including any potential pursuit of OCS leasing, exploration activity, or related commercial arrangements. These statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to:

the RFI and any related BOEM processes, including whether BOEM proceeds with any leasing process at all, the timing and terms of any such process, and the Company's ability to participate successfully;

the Company's lack of current mineral rights, leases, licenses, or authorizations in the referenced areas and the uncertainty of obtaining any such rights;

engineering, technological, and manufacturing challenges;

performance, reliability, or integration of subsea systems and equipment;

the timing, outcome, and receipt of regulatory approvals, permits, and authorizations from U.S. and international authorities;

environmental assessments, impact evaluations, and evolving regulatory frameworks governing deep-sea minerals;

changes in governmental policy or political priorities, including those related to critical minerals;

commercial, operational, financial, and logistical considerations;

availability and cost of capital and future financing needs;

market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, and supply-chain uncertainty;

potential delays associated with third-party engineering, fabrication, or testing; and

other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

