Federal Indictment of Matthew Capobianco Completely Dismissed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Matthew Capobianco announced today that the federal indictment filed against him in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts has been formally dismissed in its entirety. The dismissal was granted pursuant to Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, with the United States Attorney stating that dismissal was "in the interests of justice."

This action brings the matter to a full and final close.

Matthew Capobianco

508-259-7345

capobiancomatthew12@gmail.com

Dismissal 23-cr-10164-RGS (2).pdf

SOURCE: Matthew Capobianco

Dismissal 23-cr-10164-RGS (2)

