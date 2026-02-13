Super Jake Foundation: Turning Capes Into Care

The Super Jake Foundation Red Cape Gala Supports Kids With Neuroblastoma

LINCOLNSHIRE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / The Super Jake Foundation will host its annual Red Cape Gala on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Marriott Lincolnshire, bringing together supporters, families, and community leaders for an evening dedicated to hope, healing, and heroic impact.

Created in memory of Jake Robert Widman, a young boy who battled neuroblastoma with the heart of a superhero, the Super Jake Foundation is committed to funding research for a cure and providing financial assistance to families facing this devastating and often deadly pediatric cancer.

The Red Cape Gala is the foundation's signature fundraising event, where guests don red capes in honor of Jake's strength and the courage of children currently fighting neuroblastoma. The evening will feature dinner, a silent and live auction, inspiring stories from families supported by the foundation, and opportunities for the community to directly contribute to life-saving research and family assistance programs.

Funds raised from the evening will directly support neuroblastoma research initiatives and provide immediate financial relief for families navigating the overwhelming costs associated with treatment, travel, and care.

###

About The Super Jake Foundation

The Super Jake Foundation was established in honor of Jake Robert Widman and his courageous battle with neuroblastoma. The foundation's mission is to fund critical research for a cure while easing the financial burdens placed on families affected by this disease. Through community support, advocacy, and fundraising events like the Red Cape Gala, the Super Jake Foundation continues to bring hope to families across the country. Learn more at Super Jake Foundation .

Media Contact

Lauren Robbins

laurenrobbins@ufl.edu

305-299-6657

SOURCE: Super Jake Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/turning-capes-into-care-1137601