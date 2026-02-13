Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 20:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Super Jake Foundation: Turning Capes Into Care

The Super Jake Foundation Red Cape Gala Supports Kids With Neuroblastoma

LINCOLNSHIRE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / The Super Jake Foundation will host its annual Red Cape Gala on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Marriott Lincolnshire, bringing together supporters, families, and community leaders for an evening dedicated to hope, healing, and heroic impact.

Created in memory of Jake Robert Widman, a young boy who battled neuroblastoma with the heart of a superhero, the Super Jake Foundation is committed to funding research for a cure and providing financial assistance to families facing this devastating and often deadly pediatric cancer.

The Red Cape Gala is the foundation's signature fundraising event, where guests don red capes in honor of Jake's strength and the courage of children currently fighting neuroblastoma. The evening will feature dinner, a silent and live auction, inspiring stories from families supported by the foundation, and opportunities for the community to directly contribute to life-saving research and family assistance programs.

Funds raised from the evening will directly support neuroblastoma research initiatives and provide immediate financial relief for families navigating the overwhelming costs associated with treatment, travel, and care.

###

About The Super Jake Foundation
The Super Jake Foundation was established in honor of Jake Robert Widman and his courageous battle with neuroblastoma. The foundation's mission is to fund critical research for a cure while easing the financial burdens placed on families affected by this disease. Through community support, advocacy, and fundraising events like the Red Cape Gala, the Super Jake Foundation continues to bring hope to families across the country. Learn more at Super Jake Foundation.

Media Contact
Lauren Robbins
laurenrobbins@ufl.edu
305-299-6657

SOURCE: Super Jake Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/turning-capes-into-care-1137601

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.