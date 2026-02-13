Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has unveiled a striking Indigenous-designed "YEG" installation: a vibrant cultural welcome that signifies arrival on Treaty 6 Territory and the Métis Homeland, and honours the global delegates of the 2026 International Indigenous Tourism Conference (IITC) which takes place in Edmonton from February 17-19, 2026.

This bold installation is crafted in collaboration with local Indigenous artist Lance Cardinal from the Bigstone Cree Nation, known for his bold visual storytelling. It transforms the airport's iconic letters into a powerful permanent greeting rooted in Indigenous storytelling, design elements and visual language.

The installation is called "Wâhkôhtowin", which means our "kinship" with family, but also the connection to community and relationship with Mother Earth. These three images (Bison Fields, Mountain Rose, and Northern Spirit) represent the land we share, the beauty of our province and a welcome to new visitors exploring our territory.

"This piece is about welcome, connection and identity," said Lance Cardinal. "It's an invitation for visitors to understand where they are, whose land they are on and the stories that continue here."

"Airports are gateways, and this installation ensures that our first impression reflects and respects the rich heritage of Treaty 6 and the Métis Homeland," said Carmen Donnelly, Vice President, Passenger Experience & Terminal Operations, YEG. "We are honoured to welcome conference delegates and travellers with Indigenous art that tells a meaningful story about this land."

This culturally rooted welcome at Edmonton International Airport complements our ongoing dedication to reconciliation and our broader efforts to uplift Indigenous voices, including Indigenous art, interpretive programming, partnerships with First Nations and the Indigenous Interpretive & Retail Centre within the airport terminal, all designed to deepen visitors' understanding of the Indigenous history, cultures and contributions that make this region unique.

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. It is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area. YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for innovation and sustainability, including hydrogen and drone technology, supporting our advancements towards net-zero by 2050. As an Airport for Everyone, YEG provides a welcoming space that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion.

For more information, please visit: flyyeg.com or follow @flyyeg on X, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Lance Cardinal

Lance Cardinal is a First Nations (2-Spirit) artist, designer, entrepreneur and television personality from the Bigstone Cree Nation in Treaty 8 territory. He has quickly become one of Alberta's most established Indigenous artists. His diverse 30-year career in the arts has allowed him to work with world-class organizations all over Canada, including the Edmonton Oilers, IKEA Canada, Kunitz Shoes, Rugby Canada, Fort Edmonton Park, Telus World of Science and many more. His bright and colourful award-winning murals and design projects bring a fresh narrative to contemporary Indigenous representation, highlighting a positive perspective in public spaces all over Alberta. Cardinal is also the co-host of the 2026 International Indigenous Tourism Conference along side Indigenous actress, model and television host, Ashley Callingbull.

About IITC

The 2026 International Indigenous Tourism Conference is the world's largest gathering dedicated to Indigenous tourism. It brings together Indigenous tourism industry operators and cultural leaders to share knowledge, celebrate culture and elevate Indigenous-led tourism.

