ROCKSHIELD ACQUISITION CORP.: Rockshield Announces Mutual Termination Of Letter Of Intent With Power Leaves

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Rockshield Acquisition Corp. (the "Company" or "Rockshield") announces that the previously announced non-binding letter of intent, as amended (the "LOI") between the Company and Power Leaves Corp. ("Power Leaves") has been mutually terminated effective January 30, 2026.

The Company will continue to pursue and evaluate other opportunities for a potential transaction to develop a business and seek a public listing, subject to available resources.

About Rockshield

Rockshield is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Rockshield's shares are not currently listed on any stock exchange and it is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

For more information about Rockshield please contact:

Rockshield Acquisition Corp.

Mario Vetro

mario@commoditypartners.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's intention to seek and identify potential business opportunities and future press releases and disclosure. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

