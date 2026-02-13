Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 22:38 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norse Gold Corp. Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Norse Gold Corp. (NEX:VKG.H) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvain Laberge as a director of the Corporation. Mr. Laberge fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Alan Cruickshank.

Mr. Laberge is the current President and Chief Executive Officer of 1844 Resources Inc., which he has held since January 2013. His previous experience includes sales of hotel and hospital supplies. Following 11 years of success he joined Renmark Financial Communication as the Vice-President of Investor Relations for emerging mining exploration companies.

The Corporation welcomes Mr. Laberge to the board and looks forward to working with him to advance the very prospective Viking Gold Project located at Morris Lake in the Northwest Territories along the Yellowknife greenstone belt 25 km southwest of the historic high-grade Discovery Mine.

The Corporation thanks Alan for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him well in his future undertakings.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Thomas MacNeill, Norse Gold Corp.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (306) 653-2692

Jeff Sheppard, Norse Gold Corp.
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (306) 653-2692

About the Corporation

Norse Gold's main asset is its 100% interest in the 3,231-hectare Morris Lake Property, consisting of seven contiguous claims and three leases, 75 km north of Yellowknife. Gold on the property was discovered in 1945. Work conducted at the Viking zone included underground test work and diamond drilling. The Property saw additional drilling during the late 1980's and again during the period 2005 to 2008 when Viking Gold Exploration Inc. held the claims. Other gold zones have been located on the property, such as at the Greenlee and Lucky Lake occurrences. Each of these received initial drill testing in the 1940's and visible gold was reported in some of the drill holes. The geological model for the gold mineralization is that of an Archean lode gold deposit consisting of gold-bearing shoots within a shear-vein system.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (nor NEX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and NEX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE: Norse Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/norse-gold-corp.-announces-new-director-1137603

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.