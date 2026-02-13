Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 14.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 23:02 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers Welcomes John Hirschauer to the Firm

SANDUSKY, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers has announced the addition of John Hirschauer as the newest attorney to join the firm, bringing with him 15 years of experience from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Hirschauer spent nearly a decade serving in the office's Homicide Unit, where he handled some of the most serious and complex criminal cases. Over the course of his career, he has tried more than 200 cases, developing extensive courtroom experience and a strong command of trial strategy.

"John's depth of trial experience and proven courtroom skills make him an exceptional addition to our team," the firm shared in a recent announcement. "His background as a prosecutor gives him a unique perspective that strengthens our trial practice."

Hirschauer earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton and received his Juris Doctor from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He resides in Rocky River with his wife and four children.

Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers is proud to welcome Hirschauer and looks forward to the experience and insight he brings to the firm and its clients.

Media Contact:
Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers
(419) 625-7770
alexw@ohattorneys.com
Website URL: ohattorneys.com

SOURCE: Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wisehart-wright-trial-lawyers-welcomes-john-hirschauer-to-the-fi-1137640

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.