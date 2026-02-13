Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers Welcomes John Hirschauer to the Firm

SANDUSKY, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers has announced the addition of John Hirschauer as the newest attorney to join the firm, bringing with him 15 years of experience from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Hirschauer spent nearly a decade serving in the office's Homicide Unit, where he handled some of the most serious and complex criminal cases. Over the course of his career, he has tried more than 200 cases, developing extensive courtroom experience and a strong command of trial strategy.

"John's depth of trial experience and proven courtroom skills make him an exceptional addition to our team," the firm shared in a recent announcement. "His background as a prosecutor gives him a unique perspective that strengthens our trial practice."

Hirschauer earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton and received his Juris Doctor from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He resides in Rocky River with his wife and four children.

Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers is proud to welcome Hirschauer and looks forward to the experience and insight he brings to the firm and its clients.

