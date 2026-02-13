BDXL Ltd: Who Offers the Best IRCC Translations?

Certified translations are a major requirement for most immigration applications in Canada, such as permanent residence and citizenship applications, study permits, work permits, family sponsorship, and more.

Among the many online providers, Translayte offers the best certified translations for IRCC , with 100% guaranteed acceptance and trusted by over 100,000 clients worldwide.

Translayte provides certified English or French translations of your documents from over 150 languages, including Spanish, German, Arabic, Portuguese, Greek, Italian, Dutch, and more. Every translation includes a certificate of accuracy, making your document valid for official use.

Additionally, Translayte offers affordable, certified IRCC translations starting at $24.99 per document page, with a seamless online ordering process. With a 12-hour delivery time, Translayte is the best option for IRCC translations.

IRCC requires that all immigration application documents in a language other than French or English must be accompanied by a certified translation. The translation must be complete, accurate, and prepared by a qualified professional translator, accredited by CTTIC or any of its member societies.

Each certified translation must include:

A full English or French translation of the original document

A signed certification statement confirming accuracy

The translator's name, signature, and credentials

Failure to meet these requirements can result in application delays, requests for additional documentation, or, worse, rejection.

Translayte specializes in translating documents commonly requested by IRCC, including birth certificates , marriage certificates , passports , divorce documents, driving licenses , legal contracts, academic transcripts, medical records, and more, with maximum accuracy.

All translations are completed by CTTIC-Accredited translators who have expertise and experience in translating your documents for their specific purpose, whether it's immigration, academic, business, legal, or any other purpose.

With over 15 years of experience and 150,000+ successful orders delivered, Translayte has built an unmatched reputation for providing excellent immigration translation services.

The Translayte Difference

When the success of your application depends on the quality of your translation, it's best to work with the top provider.

Clients worldwide choose Translayte for its security, simplicity, and customer experience. The seamless online ordering process lets you securely upload your document to the platform and receive your translations via email, no matter where you are in the world. They also offer tracked physical delivery to your address if you prefer.

"IRCC applications involve very personal and sensitive documents, so we built Translayte with security and accuracy at the core," said Tayo Ademolu, Founder and CEO of Translayte. "From encrypted uploads and limited access, to IRCC-specific compliance checks, multiple quality reviews, and clear certification on every translation, our process is designed to prevent the issues that commonly cause delays or returned applications. At the same time, we've kept the experience simple so applicants never have to worry about the quality of their translations."

To maintain consistency at scale, every certified translation for IRCC undergoes a multi-step review process, which includes;

Initial document assessment by our internal team to identify stamps, seals, handwritten text, and layout needs.

Translation completed by a CTTIC-certified translator experienced in the official document requirements.

Quality assurance review by a second translator and proofreader to validate language accuracy, spelling, formatting, and completeness.

Final compliance check to ensure the translation meets IRCC certification presentation standards.

Translayte carefully preserves the original formatting, stamps, seals, annotations, and handwritten notes in the original document, ensuring the translated document mirrors it exactly, an important detail that makes your document valid for official use in Canada.

Translayte also provides strict confidentiality controls in place to protect sensitive personal information. They offer 24/7 customer support across different time zones, ensuring customers can get help whenever they need it.

A Proven Record of Trust and Compliance

With over 8,000 5-star reviews on Trustpilot , Translayte has a proven track record of providing accurate, compliant translations for IRCC.

The company is ISO 17100:2015 certified for translation quality management and is a member of professional bodies like the American Translators Association (ATA), the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), the Chartered Institute of Linguists (CIOL), and the Institute of Translation and Interpreting (ITI).

They have a large network of thousands of CTTIC-Accredited certified translators who are part of member societies such as the Association of Translators and Interpreters of Ontario (ATIO), Association of Translators and Interpreters of Alberta (ATIA), Association of Translators and Interpreters of Saskatchewan (ATIS), Association of Translators and Interpreters of Manitoba (ATIM), Ordre des traducteurs, terminologues et interprètes agréés du Québec (OTTIAQ), and more.

Translayte also received the " Innovator of the Year " (2024) award from the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), highlighting its continued investment in secure digital workflows and enhancing customer experience. They were also featured in the Slator Language Service Provider Index in 2025.

These credentials, alongside a strong record of meeting official requirements, make Translayte a trusted choice when you need an IRCC-certified translation for your document.

What Makes Translayte the Best Choice for IRCC Translations?

Certified IRCC translations starting at $24.99 per document

100% acceptance guarantee for certified immigration translations

Express delivery available in 12 hours for urgent applications

Translation support in 150+ languages

Proven experience with 150,000+ successful immigration translations

Proper certification and translator credentials are included with every order

Secure online ordering with responsive 24/7 customer support

What Applicants Say

Customer feedback consistently highlights Translayte's accuracy, speed, and reliability for Canadian immigration applications.

In a 5-star customer review, a customer said;

"Very efficient and quick! Got all I wanted in less than 2 days. Perfect for IRCC documents translation."

In another review, a customer says;

"Will definitely use it again! Translayte likely saved my mother-in-law's trip from Mexico to Vancouver, BC. I had just realized ( two days before her flight) her Covid vaccination record was incomplete, and the only solution was to have the individual receipts translated as proof of vaccination for travel. This company was the first result that popped up on Google and I ordered the 12 hour express translation. It arrived five hours early, accurate, professionally and attractively presented and easy to download. My mother-in-law is currently in the air, on her way to Canada. Thank you, Translayte!"

Thousands of customer feedback and a proven track record of excellence position Translayte as the best provider of IRCC translations.

About Translayte

Translayte (trading name of BDXL Ltd) is a global translation services platform that provides certified, professional translations in over 150 languages. The company supports individuals and businesses with compliant translations for immigration, legal, academic, and official use, with guaranteed acceptance by authorities worldwide.

