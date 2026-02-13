Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO) (the "Company" or "U92") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). Velocity Trade will manage trading of the Company's shares from time to time for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market, with a view to reducing trading volatility and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. The funding and securities required for these services undertaken will be provided by Velocity Trade.

In consideration for the market liquidity services, U92 has agreed to pay Velocity Trade a monthly fee equal to $5,000 per month, and after a period of sixty days, either party may terminate the contract by providing the other with 30 days prior written notice of termination.

Velocity Trade is a private and independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and is registered for trading in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. Velocity Trade is a member of the TMX, and of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Additionally, the firm and its affiliate companies are regulated internationally by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) in the Netherlands, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), among others.

Velocity Trade and U92 are not related parties and have no other agreements other than the market liquidity agreement, which is the subject of this news release.

The engagement of Velocity Trade to provide market liquidity services to U92 is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange

About U92 Energy Corp.:

U92 Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is focused on the exploration, and advancement of its high-quality, advanced-staged uranium assets, the Kurupung project ("Kurupung"), situated in the Republic of Guyana, South America, a highly prospective mining jurisdiction in the South America region. Kurupung benefits from significant historical exploration data, including an identified uranium resource and documented uranium mineralization, providing a strong technical foundation for further delineation and expansion.

Through systematic exploration, modern geological modeling, and disciplined capital allocation, the Company aims to unlock the full value of Kurupung while positioning itself as a leading uranium-focused explorer in South America.

To find out more about U92 Corp. (TSXV: UTWO), visit the Company's website at www.u92corp.com

