Air T, Inc. Announces Intent to Raise Additional Capital Through Trust Preferred Securities

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) today announced its intention to raise additional capital through the company's outstanding trust preferred security, the Alpha Income Preferred Securities (NASDAQ:AIRTP), issued by Air T Funding and guaranteed by Air T, Inc. The company plans to access capital periodically and opportunistically through its at-the-market ("ATM") facility, allowing Air T to raise funds efficiently as strategic opportunities arise.

In addition to the ATM program, the Company may also offer the same Alpha Income Preferred Securities through privately negotiated placements with institutional investors when such transactions align with its capital strategy.

Strategic Rationale

Air T is currently evaluating several high-potential initiatives, including the expansion of its Commercial Aircraft Engine and Parts segment and deploying additional capital to support one of its existing investees. Preserving balance sheet flexibility remains a central priority as the company continues to pursue disciplined growth.

"We are excited about the opportunities immediately in front of us and want to ensure we can take decisive action when the timing is right," said Tracy Kennedy, Air T's CFO. "The flexibility afforded by our trust preferred security and our ATM program provides us with an efficient path to raise capital while remaining thoughtful about dilution and cost of capital. These tools position us to move quickly on initiatives we believe will drive meaningful long-term value for shareholders."

Shelf Registration Framework

The company's shelf registration statement operates under the SEC's "baby shelf" provisions, applicable to issuers with a public float below $75 million. Under these rules, eligible issuers may use Form S-3 to conduct primary offerings but are limited in the amount of securities they may sell under the shelf during any 12-month period. This structure allows smaller public companies to move quickly in the capital markets while maintaining guardrails designed to protect investors and ensure appropriate disclosures.

This framework enables Air T to raise capital incrementally, matching capital deployment to strategic timing rather than relying on large, infrequent offerings.

Commitment to Long-Term Growth

Air T remains committed to growing the value of its diversified portfolio of operating companies and investments. By utilizing the flexibility of its trust preferred security, the Company believes it can continue to seize opportunities that align with its long-term objectives while maintaining prudent financial discipline.

About Air T, Inc.

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is a diversified holding company that operates through a portfolio of businesses spanning aviation services, commercial aircraft engines and parts, and other strategic investments. The Company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.airt.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "intends," "plans," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "evaluating," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to raise capital, the anticipated use of proceeds, and the pursuit of strategic opportunities. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, market conditions, the Company's ability to identify and execute on strategic opportunities, general economic conditions, and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Tracy Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer

tkennedy@airt.com

Katrina Philp, Chief of Staff

kphilp@airt.com

