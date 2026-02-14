Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTC Pink: SSRSF) (the "Company" or "Silver Sands") the Company is pleased to announce that further to its announcement on January 29, 2026 that it has closed the private placement financing whereby the Company has issued 6,499,333 Units @ $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $487,449.98. Each Unit consists of one common share at $0.075 and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant, (a "Warrant") is exercisable at $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months from closing.

7% Finders fees totaling $20,571.25 was paid in cash and 274,283 non-transferable finders warrants were issued to registered finders.

Debt Settlement

The Company entered into debt settlement agreements with three directors and the corporate secretary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,365,000 Units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.075 per Unit, to settle a total indebtedness of CAD$ 177,375.00. Each Unit consists of one common share at $0.075 and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant, (a "Warrant") is exercisable at $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The Company had resolved to satisfy the outstanding indebtedness with shares and warrants to preserve its cash for operations.

The Private Placement and Debt Settlement transactions are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Pursuant to the financing and debt settlement, an aggregate of 8,864,333 common shares and 4,432,166 Warrants will be subject to a four month and one day hold period until June 14, 2026. Proceeds will be used for general working capital and property investigation.

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Silver Sands is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Keith Anderson

Chief Executive Officer, President & Director

SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP.

Suite 830 - 1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4A6

https://www.silversandscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

