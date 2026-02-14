Breakthrough Study Confirms HYD LLC's 30-Year Research on Deuterium Modulation in Cancer Gene Expression

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published scientific paper titled "Gene Expression Patterns in Lung Adenocarcinoma Cells in Response to Changes in Deuterium Concentration" (Csonka, G.I.; Papp, A.; Somlyai, I.; Somlyai, G. Gene Expression Patterns in Lung Adenocarcinoma Cells in Response to Changes in Deuterium Concentration. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2025, 26, 10969. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms262210969 ) has validated a groundbreaking mechanism that has been at the core of HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development's research for over three decades: that the concentration of deuterium - a naturally occurring hydrogen isotope - directly influences gene expression profiles central to cell division and cancer development.

The first study on deuterium-depleted water (DDW) concluded that a higher D/H ratio inside cells can trigger cell division. This was supported by lab experiments showing that lowering deuterium levels slowed cell growth, while increasing it accelerated it.

A new study analyzing 87 genes confirms that gene activity is sensitive to the amount of deuterium in cells. Some genes were less active in DDW, whereas most were more active in deuterated water (DEW). This supports the earlier idea that a higher D/H ratio is essential to start cell division.

The findings confirm that varying deuterium levels modulate the expression of key oncogenes and tumor-suppressor genes in human lung adenocarcinoma cells. Notably, reduced deuterium levels (as low as 40 ppm) suppressed genes associated with proliferation and drug resistance (e.g., MYCN, ETS2, ABCB1), while high deuterium environments (300 ppm) upregulated multiple oncogenic and survival pathways (EGFR, CTNNB1, STAT3, CD44).

The study confirmed that deuterium affects the same signal pathways targeted by cancer drug development, and that consuming DDW can prevent the D/H ratio from rising to a threshold level.

"This study provides the first large-scale gene expression data linking deuterium concentration with cellular regulation in cancer," said Dr. Gábor Somlyai, lead scientist at HYD LLC. "It validates our long-held hypothesis that deuterium depletion can exert anticancer effects at the sub-molecular level."

These findings help explain earlier results, where data from 2,649 cancer patients who drank DDW showed that adding DDW to regular treatments could reduce cancer death rates by up to 80% ( Somlyai, G .; Papp, A.; Somlyai, I.; Kovács, B.Z.Debrodi, M. Real-World Data Confirm That the Integration of Deuterium Depletion into Conventional Cancer Therapy Multiplies the Survival Probability of Patients. Biomedicines 2025, 13, 876. https://doi.org/10.3390/biomedicines13040876.). The new results show that DDW can block the activity of hundreds of genes at once, which may explain its strong effects. Earlier animal studies also showed that DDW could block cancer-related genes in mice exposed to cancer-causing chemicals (Kovács BZ, Puskás LG, Nagy LI, Papp A, Gyöngyi Z, Fórizs I, Czuppon G, Somlyai I, Somlyai G. Blocking the Increase of Intracellular Deuterium Concentration Prevents the Expression of Cancer-Related Genes, Tumor Development, and Tumor Recurrence in Cancer Patients. Cancer Control. 2022 Jan-Dec;29:10732748211068963. doi: 10.1177/10732748211068963. PMID: 35043700; PMCID: PMC8777325.). The study supports that DDW and targeted cancer drugs mutually enhance each other's antitumor effects.

"This is not just about water," Dr. Somlyai emphasized. "It's about a paradigm shift in how we understand and manipulate the cellular environment on the sub-molecular level to fight cancer more effectively."

Scientific Validation of a Pioneering Approach

HYD LLC, founded in 1993, has been a global pioneer in researching deuterium depletion as a complementary cancer therapy. Their proprietary deuterium-depleted water (DDW) products are already commercially available and widely used as supportive interventions. This new study, however, offers strong mechanistic insight into how deuterium modulation works: by influencing the transcriptional activity of genes that regulate cell growth, repair, apoptosis, and survival.

The recent paper outlines a dose-dependent response, with implications for personalized and targeted cancer treatment strategies. It emphasizes the biological activity of deuterium levels as an epigenetic-like regulator, capable of reprogramming gene expression in tumor cells.

Implications for Drug Development and Oncology

This discovery opens new horizons in oncology and pharmaceutical development:

Deuterium modulation emerges as a novel therapeutic target -not merely a passive change in water composition, but a dynamic regulator of intracellular signaling.

-not merely a passive change in water composition, but a dynamic regulator of intracellular signaling. Existing cancer therapies might be enhanced by combining them with deuterium-depleted environments to improve efficacy and reduce resistance.

The study's comprehensive gene expression data support the integration of deuterium concentration control into future cancer treatment protocols.

Next Steps for HYD LLC

While this breakthrough represents a pivotal moment, HYD LLC is preparing for the next stage: translating in vitro and in vivo models into clinical studies. Their 30 years of foundational research now provide a robust platform for launching a new generation of anticancer treatments based on isotopic modulation. HYD LLC is actively seeking investment partners and pharmaceutical collaborators to conduct Phase II/III clinical trials and complete drug registration.

