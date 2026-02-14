Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) Global Report Sets Direction for Impact-Driven Blockchain

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) , a global non-profit initiative founded by Bybit dedicated to leveraging blockchain for societal impact, is thrilled to announce the release of its inaugural flagship impact report, The State of Blockchain for Good: A View from the Alliance , offering one of the most comprehensive and grounded assessments to date of how blockchain technology is being applied to real-world social, economic and public-sector challenges.

Following the Blockchain Impact Forum held in Copenhagen last November, the report brings together insights from global policymakers, United Nations agencies, industry leaders, builders and ecosystem partners, moving the conversation beyond speculation and toward implementation. Guided by key discussion themes contributed by experts during the forum, BGA examines where blockchain is already delivering public value, where adoption is stalling, and what must change for the technology to mature into trusted digital public infrastructure.

At a time when digital trust, transparency and institutional resilience are under increasing strain, the report positions blockchain not as a silver bullet, but as a practical tool - when governed responsibly and deployed with intent - for strengthening systems across finance, climate action, identity, aid distribution, education and inclusive economic development for public good and development.

From Pilots to Public Infrastructure

Drawing on insights from international hackathons, accelerator cohorts, joint funding initiatives and policy dialogues, the report identifies a clear inflection point for the sector. While many blockchain solutions are technically mature and ready for deployment, the primary bottlenecks now lie in institutional readiness, funding alignment and governance frameworks. The report calls for closer collaboration among governments, multilateral institutions and industry to move successful pilots into sustained, scalable deployments.

"The question is no longer just about whether blockchain can be used for public good," said Helen Liu, founder of BGA and co-CEO of Bybit. "The question now is how institutions choose to adopt, govern and scale blockchain for impact, and BGA is well positioned to continue convening global initiatives to help guide this process."

A View From the Alliance

The State of Blockchain for Good reflects BGA's ecosystem-first perspective, synthesizing lessons from builders working on the ground and partners across regions. It highlights efforts across four core pillars - hackathons, incubation, joint funds and the BGAwards - as a continuous and synergistic pipeline guiding innovation from early experimentation to institutional relevance.

The report also outlines BGA's outlook for the industry over the next 12 to 36 months, including recommendations on policy design, blended finance, interoperability and ethical safeguards, as well as plans to expand global grassroots engagement and deepen partnerships with governments and international organizations.

Setting the Agenda

As governments and institutions worldwide accelerate digital transformation efforts, BGA believes the report will serve as both a reference point and a global call to action.

"This report is not just a celebration of blockchain's role in driving global impact," said Glenn Tan, Director of global affairs at BGA. "It is an invitation for the industry to build responsibly, collaborate across sectors and ensure blockchain's next chapter is written in service of people, institutions and the public good."

The full report, The State of Blockchain for Good: A View from the Alliance, is available on the Blockchain for Good Alliance website.

