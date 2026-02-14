Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - TS Skin Clinic & Wellness, serving Toronto, Oakville, and the Greater Toronto Area, announces the launch of Lipolift Pro, a non-invasive body-contouring and skin-tightening technology. The expansion reflects the clinic's continued growth in delivering clinically supervised, holistic aesthetic treatments across the region.

TS Skin Clinic & Wellness

Lipolift Pro combines selective tissue heating with neuromuscular stimulation and is designed to support body contouring, muscle activation, and skin firmness. Treatments are performed by licensed medical aestheticians and aligned with applicable safety standards.

"We are excited to introduce Lipolift Pro to our GTA community," said Karolina Roman, Founder of TS Skin Clinic & Wellness. "Our approach has always focused on strengthening and regulating the body before intensifying treatments. This technology allows us to deliver consistent, safety-focused treatments while maintaining our commitment to precision and patient care."

Karolina Roman - Founder of TS Skin Clinic & Wellness

Originally from Poland, Karolina Roman founded TS Skin Clinic after overcoming her own skin challenges and pursuing advanced education in medical aesthetics, laser technology, and holistic wellness. Her experience shaped the clinic's mission: combining clinical expertise with a structured, patient-centered approach to skin and body wellness.

About TS Skin Clinic & Wellness

TS Skin Clinic & Wellness serves clients across Toronto, Oakville, and the Greater Toronto Area. The clinic specializes in medical aesthetics, laser treatments, and holistic skin and body wellness. Founded by Karolina Roman, the clinic integrates clinical precision with a results-driven philosophy focused on treatment consistency and patient safety.

