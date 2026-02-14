Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press releases of November 3, 2025, December 19, 2025 and December 30, 2025, it has sold substantially all of its assets (the "Transaction") in accordance with a share and asset purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with RRL Ultimate Parent, LLC ("Parent"), 1001388516 Ontario Inc. ("BidCo" and together with Parent, the "Share Purchasers"), Maple NewCo, LLC (the "US Buyer" and together with the Share Purchasers, the "Purchasers"), Deveron USA, LLC ("Deveron USA"), Woods End Laboratories, LLC ("Woods End", and together with Deveron USA, the "Asset Vendors" and together with the Company, the "Vendors"), and certain minority vendors (collectively, the "Minority Vendors").

The Company expects that it will be subject to migration to the NEX Board of the TSXV following completion of the Transaction unless it can demonstrate to the TSXV that it will meet "Continued Listing Requirements" ("CLR") within the meaning of such term under applicable TSXV policies. At this time the Company has not yet acquired or developed any such business and there can be no assurances that it will be able to do so before its listing is migrated from Tier 2 to NEX, or at all.

For additional details on the Transaction, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated December 1, 2025 filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified using words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. The risks and uncertainties include whether the Company will be able to obtain regulatory, TSXV or shareholder approval for the Transactions, and whether the Vendors and the Purchasers will be able to satisfy all of the conditions in the Purchase Agreement and the ancillary documents. The Purchased Assets are subject to risks including changes in the worldwide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital.. Many risks are inherent in the industries in which the Company participates; others are more specific to the Company. The Company's ongoing quarterly filings should be consulted for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Management assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

