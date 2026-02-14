Anzeige
Samstag, 14.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
PR Newswire
14.02.2026 06:16 Uhr
TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) Unveils 2025 Partner of the Year Award Winners

The annual partner awards celebrate the strategic excellence of industry partners and individual visionaries transforming quality engineering.

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TestMu AI (formerly known as LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic Quality Engineering platform, today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner of the Year Awards. TestMu AI continues to lead the industry shift toward fully agentic quality engineering, recognizing the exceptional contributions of global partners and individual visionaries who have demonstrated excellence in driving quality engineering.

TestMu AI Formerly LambdaTest Logo

These partners play a critical role in the TestMu AI ecosystem, enabling global teams to move at the speed of thought while maintaining the reliability required for the next generation of AI-native applications.

Sudhir Joshi, VP of Channels and Alliances, TestMu AI, said, "Our partners are at the heart of our success, and we deeply value their role in helping customers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of quality engineering. Because of their commitment to excellence, we want to recognize the incredible work that they have done in driving innovation and customer success alongside us. The TestMu AI Partner Awards 2025 celebrates more than just a collaboration; it recognizes the groundbreaking impact we've achieved together in reshaping quality engineering in the AI era."

The 2025 award categories and winners include:

  • Global Partner of the Year: Infosys
  • Technology Partner of the Year Award: AWS
  • Global Tech Innovation Award: Microsoft
  • Ecosystem Partner Award: AccelQ
  • Partner of the Year, Americas: UST Global
  • Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas: Zensar Technologies
  • Partner of the Year, Europe: Accenture
  • Reseller of the Year, Europe: QBS Software
  • Emerging Reseller of the Year, Europe: Adept Technologies B.V.
  • Partner of the Year, Middle East & Africa: Maveric Systems Limited
  • Partner of the Year, India: QualityKiosk Technologies
  • Emerging Reseller of the Year, India: SoftwareOne
  • Reseller of the Year, Latin America: OSB Software
  • Emerging Partner of the Year, Latin America: PrimeUp
  • Emerging Partner of the Year, South East Asia: bneXt
  • Quality Engineering Team Excellence Award: Wipro

Individual Excellence Awards: TestMu AI is honored to celebrate the individual leaders who are shaping the future of the quality engineering:

  • Partner Visionary Award: Anish Behanan, Global Head of Test Engineering Services - Financial Services, Capgemini
  • Pioneer Technology Leader Award: Antony Kaplan, Head of Quality Engineering, Accenture UK & Ireland
  • Industry Leader Excellence Award: Bhagi Devalaraju, Associate Vice President, Infosys
  • QE Technology Visionary Leader Award: Dror Avrilingi, Amdocs Studios CTO & Head of Quality Engineering Studios, Amdocs
  • Digital Trailblazer Leader Award: Faizan Khan, Sr. General Manager, QE Transformation, ITC Infotech
  • Technology Trailblazer Award: Harish Saidu, Principal Technology Architect, Infosys
  • Distinguished Digital Leader Award: Kaushik Chakraborty, Global Head of Digital Engineering and Assurance, LTIMindtree
  • Quality Engineering Catalyst Award: Mhahesh Muraleedhara, Head of Quality Engineering, North America, Zensar Technologies
  • Excellence in Quality Engineering Award: Mobin Thomas, Head of Quality Engineering, UST Global
  • Growth Accelerator Award: Mohan Krishna Balakrishnan, Associate Vice President and Account Partner, Maveric Systems Limited
  • CXO Whisperer in Quality Engineering: Pradeepkumar Govindasamy, Co-Founder, President, and CEO, QualiZeal
  • Innovation Leader Award: Richa Agrawal, Global Head of Quality Assurance, GlobalLogic
  • QE Transformation Leader Award: Subba Lakshmi Ramaswamy, Managing Director, Accenture

For more information, visit: https://www.testmuai.com/partners/partner-awards-2025/

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

For more details: https://www.testmuai.com

Contact Information: press@testmu.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859181/5798557/TestMu_AI_Formerly_LambdaTest_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/testmu-ai-formerly-lambdatest-unveils-2025-partner-of-the-year-award-winners-302688022.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
