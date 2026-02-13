Farmer Bros. Co.: Farmer Brothers Coffee Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and allied products, announced today its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2025. The company filed its Form 10-Q, which will be posted on the Investor Relations section of its website after the close of market Friday, Feb. 13.

"As expected, the second quarter was a challenging one for Farmer Brothers. We, however, continued to see year-over-year improvement in selling and general and administrative cost and our gross margin remained above 35%, where we expect it to be for the remainder of fiscal 2026," said President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore. "Despite pressures related to higher cost of goods sold and current micro and macroeconomic pressures, we remain focused on growing top line revenue and coffee pounds as we strengthen our customer base."



Second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results

Net sales were $88.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, a decrease of $1 million, or 1%, compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit was $32 million, or 36.3%, during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a gross profit of $38.8 million, or 43.1%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Operating expenses were $36.4 million during the quarter, or 40.9% of net sales, compared to $37.8 million, or 42%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This included a $700,000 decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $4.9 million, compared to a net income of $200,000 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $484,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $4.2 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $24.6 million available under its revolver credit facility.

Investor Conference Call

Farmer Brothers will publish its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2025 with the filing of its 10-Q and the issuing of its earnings results release, both of which will be posted on the Investor Relations section of its website after the close of market on Friday, Feb. 13.

The company will also host an audio-only investor conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Feb. 13 to provide a review of the quarter and business update. An audio-only replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of farmerbros.com and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for an explanation and reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and other related non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers- Boyd's Coffee- SUM>ONE Coffee Roasters- West Coast Coffee- Cain's and China Mist. You can learn more at farmerbros.com-

Forward-looking Statements

This press release and other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about us, our future performance, our financial condition, our products, our business strategy, our beliefs and our management's assumptions. In addition, we, or others on our behalf, may make forward-looking statements in press releases or written statements, or in our communications and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, webcasts, phone calls and conference calls. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words, like "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "will," "could," "may," "assumes" and other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and observations of future events based on information available to our management at the time the statements are made and include any statements that do not relate to any historical or current fact. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecast by our forward-looking statements due in part to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions set forth in this press release and Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors as well as Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on Sept. 11, 2025, as amended by the Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on Oct. 24, 2025 (as amended, the "2025 Form 10-K"), and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, as well as those discussed elsewhere in this press release and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the SEC.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, severe weather, levels of consumer confidence in national and local economic business conditions, developments related to pricing cycles and volumes, the impact of labor market shortages, the increase of costs due to inflation, an economic downturn caused by any pandemic, epidemic or other disease outbreak, the success of our turnaround strategy, the impact of capital improvement projects, the adequacy and availability of capital resources to fund our existing and planned business operations and our capital expenditure requirements, our ability to meet financial covenant requirements in our credit facility, which could impact, among other things, our liquidity, the relative effectiveness of compensation-based employee incentives in causing improvements in our performance, the capacity to meet the demands of our customers, the extent of execution of plans for the growth of our business and achievement of financial metrics related to those plans, our success in retaining and/or attracting qualified employees, our success in adapting to technology and new commerce channels, the effect of the capital markets, as well as other external factors on stockholder value, fluctuations in availability and cost of green coffee, competition, organizational changes, the effectiveness of our hedging strategies in reducing price and interest rate risk, changes in consumer preferences, our ability to provide sustainability in ways that do not materially impair profitability, changes in the strength of the economy, including any effects from inflation, business conditions in the coffee industry and food industry in general, our continued success in attracting new customers, variances from budgeted sales mix and growth rates, weather and special or unusual events, as well as other risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the 2025 Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the SEC.

Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any or all of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and any other public statement made by us, including by our management, may turn out to be incorrect. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

FARMER BROS. CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales - 88,923 - 90,021 - 170,524 - 175,086 Cost of goods sold 56,656 51,182 105,821 98,930 Gross profit 32,267 38,839 64,703 76,156 Selling expenses 26,706 26,760 52,509 53,987 General and administrative expenses 8,805 9,534 17,602 20,786 Net losses on disposal of assets 892 1,527 1,909 3,193 Operating expenses 36,403 37,821 72,020 77,966 (Loss) income from operations (4,136 - 1,018 (7,317 - (1,810 - Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,200 - (1,922 - (2,524 - (3,713 - Other, net 470 1,033 950 783 Total other expense (730 - (889 - (1,574 - (2,930 - (Loss) income before taxes (4,866 - 129 (8,891 - (4,740 - Income tax (benefit) expense - (81 - - 52 Net (loss) income - (4,866 - - 210 - (8,891 - - (4,792 - Net (loss) income available to common stockholders per common share, basic and diluted - (0.22 - - 0.01 - (0.41 - - (0.23 - Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 21,669,663 21,314,911 21,631,753 21,289,073 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 21,669,663 22,357,699 21,631,753 21,289,073

FARMER BROS. CO. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 4,186 - 6,796 Restricted cash 178 178 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $652 and $650, respectively 25,527 24,758 Inventories 49,395 49,839 Prepaid expenses 4,351 3,975 Total current assets 83,637 85,546 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,704 27,845 Intangible assets, net 7,933 9,033 Right-of-use operating lease assets 33,875 38,347 Other assets 301 461 Total assets - 151,450 - 161,232 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 38,704 37,669 Accrued payroll expenses 8,199 12,692 Right-of-use operating lease liabilities - current 15,263 16,773 Other current liabilities 3,784 3,893 Total current liabilities 65,950 71,027 Long-term borrowings under revolving credit facility 21,300 14,300 Accrued pension liabilities 6,509 7,322 Accrued workers' compensation liabilities 2,513 2,619 Right-of-use operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 19,258 22,195 Other long-term liabilities 262 221 Total liabilities - 115,792 - 117,684 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $1.00 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 21,720,306 and 21,560,985 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 21,720 21,561 Additional paid-in capital 82,508 81,666 Accumulated deficit (53,761 - (44,870 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,809 - (14,809 - Total stockholders' equity - 35,658 - 43,548 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 151,450 - 161,232

FARMER BROS. CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss - (8,891 - - (4,792 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5,208 5,817 Net losses on disposal of assets 1,909 3,193 Net losses on derivative instruments - 3,183 401(k) and share-based compensation expense 1,001 1,037 Provision for credit losses 464 322 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,233 - (782 - Inventories 444 4,458 Derivative assets, net - (3,635 - Other assets (208 - (115 - Accounts payable 1,033 (3,795 - Accrued expenses and other (5,520 - 155 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - (5,793 - - 5,046 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,762 - (5,362 - Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 50 165 Net cash used in investing activities - (3,712 - - (5,197 - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Credit Facilities 7,000 7,000 Repayments on Credit Facilities - (7,000 - Payments of finance lease obligations (98 - (96 - Payment of financing costs (7 - (24 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - 6,895 - (120 - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,610 - (271 - Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,974 6,005 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period - 4,364 - 5,734 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities - 3,356 - 8,890 Non cash additions to property, plant and equipment - 54

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to net (loss) income determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating performance:

"EBITDA" is defined as net (loss) income excluding the impact of:

income tax (benefit) expense;

interest expense; and

depreciation and amortization expense.





"EBITDA Margin" is defined as EBITDA expressed as a percentage of net sales.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net (loss) income excluding the impact of:

income tax (benefit) expense;

interest expense;

depreciation and amortization expense;

401(k) and share-based compensation expense;

net losses on disposal of assets;

strategic initiative costs; and

severance costs.





"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of net sales.

For purposes of calculating EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, we have excluded the impact of interest expense resulting from non-cash pretax pension and postretirement benefits. For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, we are also excluding the impact severance and strategic initiative costs, as these items are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful measure of the Company's operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into the Company's ongoing operating performance. Further, management utilizes these measures, in addition to GAAP measures, when evaluating and comparing the Company's operating performance against internal financial forecasts and budgets.

We believe that EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by isolating the effects of certain items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. These potential differences may be caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses) and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). We also present EBITDA and EBITDA Margin because (i) we believe that these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, (ii) we believe that investors will find these measures useful in assessing our ability to service or incur indebtedness, and (iii) we use these measures internally as benchmarks to compare our performance to that of our competitors.

EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We do not intend for non-GAAP financial measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net (loss) income to EBITDA (unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net (loss) income - (4,866 - - 210 - (8,891 - - (4,792 - Income tax (benefit) expense - (81 - - 52 Interest expense (1) 535 694 1,196 1,258 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,595 2,920 5,208 5,817 EBITDA - (1,736 - - 3,743 - (2,487 - - 2,335 EBITDA Margin (2.0 )% 4.2 - (1.5 )% 1.3 -

____________

(1) Excludes interest expense related to pension plans and post-retirement benefit plans.





Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net (loss) income - (4,866 - - 210 - (8,891 - - (4,792 - Income tax (benefit) expense - (81 - - 52 Interest expense (1) 535 694 1,196 1,258 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,595 2,920 5,208 5,817 401(k) and share-based compensation expense 519 541 1,001 1,037 Net losses on disposal of assets 892 1,527 1,909 3,193 Strategic initiative costs (2) 809 - 1,396 - Severance costs - 88 29 752 Adjusted EBITDA - 484 - 5,899 - 1,848 - 7,317 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 0.5 - 6.6 - 1.1 - 4.2 -

________

(1) Excludes interest expense related to pension plans and postretirement benefit plans.

(2) Cost related to evaluation of strategic alternatives.