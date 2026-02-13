Anzeige
WKN: A0B7S6 | ISIN: US30225T1025
13.02.2026
Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 1st Quarter 2026 Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a first quarter 2026 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned and/or operated 4,238 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.9 million units and approximately 326.9 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
