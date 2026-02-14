Anzeige
14.02.2026 12:46 Uhr
Bodor Laser Inc.: Bodor Laser Hosts Annual Awards and Year Kickoff at New Global Headquarters Campus

JINAN, China, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bodor Laser gathered employees from across the company at Dream Park, its newly completed global headquarters campus, for its Annual Awards Ceremony and Year Kickoff event. Held under the theme "Park & Dreams," the event marked both a review of 2025 achievements and the formal launch of the company's next stage of development.

Keynote Speech by the President

In his keynote address, President Kong Jie outlined the vision behind Dream Park and reaffirmed Bodor Laser's commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. Over the past 18 years, the company has expanded from its early facilities to the full operation of Dream Park, a milestone reflecting long-term investment in advanced manufacturing and global operations.

Designed as a modern industrial campus, Dream Park integrates production, R&D, office space, intelligent management systems, and employee facilities within a unified layout. The campus is intended to enhance operational efficiency while supporting a collaborative and people-centered working environment.

Despite a challenging global market environment, Bodor Laser reported solid performance in 2025, surpassing its annual objectives. The company ranked No. 1 globally in sales volume of fiber laser cutting machines (1,000W and above) for the sixth consecutive year (2019-2024), according to Qianzhan Industry Research Institute. During the year, more than 10,000 machines were delivered from the DreamSpace Super Factory, further strengthening production capacity and operational efficiency.

Additional milestones included the establishment of a South China headquarters in Shenzhen, expansion of sheet and tube laser cutting portfolios alongside a full welding solution lineup, three Red Dot Design Awards (including "Best of the Best"), and the launch of large-scale AI initiatives, including a proprietary AI agent to advance intelligent manufacturing integration.

Looking ahead, 2026 has been defined as a pivotal year. The company has set a revenue target of RMB 4.6 billion and plans to further consolidate global sales leadership, upgrade product portfolios, strengthen channel capabilities, and enhance innovation systems to support long-term strategic growth.

During the event, 19 award categories recognized nearly 300 employees for outstanding contributions, while 27 employees were honored for 10 years of service. With Dream Park fully operational, Bodor Laser aims to further strengthen collaboration across R&D, manufacturing, and global operations while advancing intelligent manufacturing worldwide.

Bodor Laser www.bodor.com

