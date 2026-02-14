AMOS FOOD GROUP: Milano Cortina 2026 Licensed Candies Released Globally

Developed by Amos Sweets, the collection brings together playful designs, innovative textures, and interactive candy experiences inspired by the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

MILAN, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milano Cortina 2026 licensed candy collection, developed by Amos Sweets under licence from the International Olympic Committee, has been released to bring playful and innovative treats to fans and candy lovers. Created specifically for the occasion, the collection features fun designs, unique textures, and interactive experiences that add a touch of sweetness in the celebration of the Winter Olympics.

The collection includes the following creative candies:

4D Mascot Gummies - Featuring three-dimensional shapes of the official Olympic and Paralympic mascots, offering a fun and collectible treat experience.

4D Gummy Mascot & Toy Box - Combining 4D mascot gummies with exclusive mascot figurines for an interactive unboxing delight.

TastySounds Music Lollipops - Integrating bone-conduction audio technology with candy, these lollipops play the official Milano Cortina 2026 song Fino all'alba (Until the Dawn) and create a new multi-sensory way to enjoy sweets.

Peelerz Mango Gummies - A peelable mango-shaped gummy with a soft inner center, encouraging playful sharing and exploration - echoing the Olympic spirit of discovery and connection.

Under the IOC licence, the Milano Cortina 2026 candy collection will be available across key global markets, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea. Distribution in each market complies with the applicable local licensing scope and regulatory requirements.

Available through selected offline and online channels, the collection invites fans and candy lovers alike to celebrate the Olympic spirit through playful, interactive treats that add a touch of sweetness to every moment of the Olympic Winter Games.

ABOUT AMOS FOOD GROUP

Founded in 2004, Amos Food Group is a global confectionery enterprise integrating manufacturing, research and development, and brand management. Guided by its mission to be "the sweet messenger to the world," the Group delivers joyful and imaginative candy experiences to consumers in more than 75 countries and regions worldwide.

Ranked No. 66 in the 2025 Global Top 100 Candy Companies by Candy Industry, Amos has received international recognition, including the Most Innovative New Products Awards from the National Confectioners Association (USA) and the Superior Taste Awards from the International Taste Institute.

Its flagship brand Amos represents Happiness, known for viral innovations such as Peelerz peelable gummies, 4D Gummies, and TastySounds music lollipops. Its nutraceutical gummy brand Biobor represents Health, offering functional gummies formulated with carefully selected nutrients. Through continuous innovation and global partnerships, Amos Food Group brings creativity, joy, and meaningful sweet moments to consumers worldwide.

About the IOC Global Licensing Programme

The licensing agreement between the IOC and Amos Food is the result of the IOC's Global Licensing Strategy that aims to engage and connect fans through official licensed products that strengthens and promotes the Olympic brand, not only during the Olympic Games, but between Games editions as well.

Alongside the Olympic and Paralympic Games Collections, which celebrate each upcoming edition of the Games, and include a wide range of accessories, souvenirs, fan gear and apparel, the IOC's core licensing programmes include the Olympic Heritage Collection, which offers products featuring art and design elements from previous Games, and the Olympic Collection, which seeks to engage a young and active audience through unique branded products such as apparel, toys and games, bags, stationery items and sports equipment.

Through the sale of official licensed products, collectables and souvenirs, the Olympic licensing programmes provide fans with a tangible connection to the Olympic Games and the Olympic values. Olympic merchandising items are available for sale at the Olympic Shop.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904252/Milan_Cortina_2026_Licensed_Product_Collection_KV___English_version_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904253/Milan_Cortina_2026_Paralympic_Licensed_Product_Collection_KV___English_version.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milano-cortina-2026-licensed-candies-released-globally-302688261.html